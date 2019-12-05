Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Philippines : Inflation Rises to 1.3 Percent in November

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 02:20am EST

12.05.2019

Headline inflation increased to 1.3 percent year-on-year in November 2019 from 0.8 percent in the previous month and was within the BSP's expected range of 0.9 1.7 percent for the month. The resulting year-to-date average inflation rate of 2.5 percent remained well within the Government's target range of 3.0 percent ± 1.0 percentage point for the year. Meanwhile, core inflation-which excludes selected volatile food and energy items to measure underlying price pressures-was steady at 2.6 percent in November from previous month's level. Likewise, month-on-month seasonally-adjusted inflation was also unchanged at 0.2 percent in November compared to October rate.

The uptick in November headline inflation rate was traced mainly to higher prices of selected food items. Inflation rates for meat, fish, vegetables, as well as milk, cheese, and eggs increased in November compared to year-ago levels. At the same time, year-on-year inflation rates for rice, corn, as well as sugar, jam, honey, chocolate, and other confectionery were also less negative during the month. Meanwhile, year-on-year non-food inflation was unchanged in November as higher actual rentals for housing and upward adjustments in electricity rates due to the increase in generation charge were offset by the lower transport inflation during the month.

The latest inflation outturn remains consistent with the BSP's prevailing assessment that inflation has bottomed out in October and is expected to gradually approach the midpoint of the target range in 2020 and 2021. The BSP will carefully consider all the latest developments here and abroad at its upcoming monetary policy meeting on 12 December 2019 to ensure that the monetary policy stance remains consistent with the BSP's price stability objective.

View Table

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 07:19:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:00aUganda to borrow 600 million euros to plug 2019/20 budget deficit
RE
02:52aGRAPHIC : Wall Street's high-stake bets on calm less risky than they seem
RE
02:51aGazing into the recession crystal ball
RE
02:50aBritain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:31aGerman Manufacturing Orders Fell in October
DJ
02:25aINS NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF STATISTICS : Gross domestic product in the third quarter 2019 (provisional data) (1)
PU
02:25aINS NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF STATISTICS : Turnover in retail trade
PU
02:20aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Inflation Rises to 1.3 Percent in November
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
2Asian stocks climb as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
3PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. : PELOTON INTERACTIVE : says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad critici..
4Oil slips as OPEC+ prepares to discuss deeper output cuts
5Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group