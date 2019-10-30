Central Bank of Philippines : Month-ahead Inflation Forecast for October 2019

10.31.2019

The BSP Department of Economic Research projects October 2019 inflation to settle within the 0.5 - 1.3 percent range. The increases in electricity and water rates as well as higher prices of LPG and selected food items are seen as the primary sources of upward price pressures for the month. Meanwhile, inflation could be tempered by lower domestic oil and rice prices. Looking ahead, the BSP will remain watchful of evolving inflationary conditions to ensure that the monetary policy stance remains consistent with the BSP's price stability mandate.