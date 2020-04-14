Central Bank of Philippines : Overall BOP Position Posts US$839 Million Surplus in February 2020

04.15.2020

The country's overall balance of payments (BOP) position posted a surplus of US$839 million in February 2020, higher than the US$467 million BOP surplus recorded in the same month last year. The BOP surplus in February 2020 reflected mainly the inflows arising from the National Government's foreign currency deposits with the BSP, and BSP's foreign exchange operations as well as income from its investments abroad. These inflows were partially offset, however, by the payments made by the National Government for servicing its foreign currency debt obligations during the month in review.

However, for the period January - February 2020, the cumulative BOP position registered a deficit of US$516 million, a turnaround from the US$3.17 billion BOP surplus recorded in the first two months of 2019. The deficit may be attributed partly to merchandise trade deficit and net outflows of foreign portfolio investments based on the latest available data.

The BOP position reflects the final gross international reserves (GIR) level of US$88.19 billion as of end-February 2020. This GIR level represents ample liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.8 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income. It is also equivalent to 5.1 times the country's short-term external debt based on original maturity and 3.7 times based on residual maturity. 1,2

-----------------

1 Short-term debt based on residual maturity refers to outstanding external debt with original maturity of one year or less, plus principal payments on medium- and long-term loans of the public and private sectors falling due within the next 12 months.

2 The preliminary data on GIR as of end-February 2020 was released to the public on 6 March 2020. Preliminary data are released every 7th of the month in the Statistics section of the BSP's website in compliance with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS). If the 7th day of the month falls on a weekend or is a non-working holiday, the release date shall be the working day before the 7th. Meanwhile, the BOP position and final GIR data are published in the BSP's website every 19th day of the month. If the 19th day of the month falls on a weekend or is a non-working holiday, the release date shall be the working day nearest to the 19th. The latest press release of the overall BOP position and final GIR data, however, had been postponed due to the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

View Table