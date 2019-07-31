Log in
Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Governor Murat Uysal's Presentation at the Briefing on Inflation Report 2019-III (Ankara)

07/31/2019 | 04:25am EDT

Briefing on 2019-III Inflation Report

JULY 31, 2019

ANKARA

July 2019 Inflation Report: Main Sections

  • Overview
  • International Economic Developments
  • Inflation Developments
  • Supply and Demand Developments
  • Financial Conditions and Monetary Policy
  • Public Finance
  • Medium Term Projections

2

July 2019 Inflation Report: Boxes

  • Observations on the Debt Structure of Emerging Economies
  • Indirect Effects of Electricity and Natural Gas Price Increases on Consumer Prices
  • The Relation Between Manufacturing Industrial Production and PMI Indicators
  • The Position of Turkey in Global Value Chains
  • Central Bank's Inflation Forecasts and Monetary Policy Stance

3

Global Developments and Portfolio Flows

  • The slowdown in global economic activity and the more pronounced downside risks to inflation strenghtened the probability that the central banks of advanced economies will adopt expansionary monetary policies, and long term yields declined.
  • Effects of the protectionist measures and uncertainty regarding global economic policies are closely monitored.

Global PMI

10-Year Bond Rates (%)

Services

Manufacturing

01.14

06.14

11.14

04.15

09.15

02.16

07.16

12.16

05.17

10.17

03.18

08.18

01.19

06.19

Germany

United States

United Kingdom

Japan

58

3.5

3.0

56

2.5

54

2.0

1.5

52

1.0

50

0.5

0.0

48

-0.5

11.14

03.15

07.15

11.15

03.16

07.16

11.16

03.17

07.17

11.17

03.18

07.18

11.18

03.19

07.19

Source: IHS Markit

Source: Bloomberg

4

Domestic Economic Outlook

  • Economic activity displays a moderate recovery trend.
  • Despite the weakening in the global growth outlook, goods and services exports support the economic activity due to the developments in competitiveness.
  • Current account balance is expected to maintain its improving trend.
  • The gradual recovery in activity is likely to continue with the help of the disinflation trend and the partial improvement in financial conditions.
  • Underlying trend indicators, supply side factors, and import prices lead to an improvement in the inflation outlook.

5

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 08:24:04 UTC
