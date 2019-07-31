Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Governor Murat Uysal's Presentation at the Briefing on Inflation Report 2019-III (Ankara)

Briefing on 2019-III Inflation Report
July 2019 Inflation Report: Main Sections
Overview
International Economic Developments
Inflation Developments
Supply and Demand Developments
Financial Conditions and Monetary Policy
Public Finance
Medium Term Projections
July 2019 Inflation Report: Boxes
Observations on the Debt Structure of Emerging Economies
Indirect Effects of Electricity and Natural Gas Price Increases on Consumer Prices
The Relation Between Manufacturing Industrial Production and PMI Indicators
The Position of Turkey in Global Value Chains
Central Bank's Inflation Forecasts and Monetary Policy Stance
Global Developments and Portfolio Flows
The slowdown in global economic activity and the more pronounced downside risks to inflation strenghtened the probability that the central banks of advanced economies will adopt expansionary monetary policies, and long term yields declined.
Effects of the protectionist measures and uncertainty regarding global economic policies are closely monitored.
Domestic Economic Outlook
Economic activity displays a moderate recovery trend.
Despite the weakening in the global growth outlook, goods and services exports support the economic activity due to the developments in competitiveness.
Current account balance is expected to maintain its improving trend.
The gradual recovery in activity is likely to continue with the help of the disinflation trend and the partial improvement in financial conditions.
Underlying trend indicators, supply side factors, and import prices lead to an improvement in the inflation outlook.
