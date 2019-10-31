Log in
Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Governor Murat Uysal's Presentation at the Briefing on Inflation Report 2019-IV (İstanbul)

10/31/2019 | 03:57am EDT

Briefing on 2019-IV Inflation Report

OCTOBER 31, 2019 ISTANBUL

October 2019 Inflation Report: Main Sections

  • Overview
  • International Economic Developments
  • Inflation Developments
  • Supply and Demand Developments
  • Financial Conditions and Monetary Policy
  • Public Finance
  • Medium Term Projections

2

October 2019 Inflation Report: Boxes

  • Foreign Investor Position Index for Bond Markets in Emerging Economies
  • An Evaluation of the Impact of Output Gap on Inflation
  • Effect of Bridge Days on Economic Activity
  • Cyclically Adjusted Current Account Balance
  • Average Travel Expenditures per Visitor: Developments in Nominal and Real Terms
  • Determinants of Turkey's External Borrowing Rate
  • Fiscal Stance in the New Economic Program

3

Global Developments and Portfolio Flows

  • Global monetary policies have been more expansionary as weakening global economic activity and downside risks to inflation became more evident, and market rates have been declining.
  • Possible effects of rising protectionism and uncertainty regarding global economic policies are closely monitored.

Manufacturing PMI Indices of Developed Countries

10-Year Bond Rates (%)

Euro Area

USA

Japan

Germany

United States

United Kingdom

Japan

62

3,5

60

3,0

58

2,5

56

2,0

54

1,5

52

1,0

50

0,5

48

0,0

46

-0,5

44

-1,0

01.14

05.14

09.14

01.15

05.15

09.15

01.16

05.16

09.16

01.17

05.17

09.17

01.18

05.18

09.18

01.19

05.19

09.19

01.14

05.14

09.14

01.15

05.15

09.15

01.16

05.16

09.16

01.17

05.17

09.17

01.18

05.18

09.18

01.19

05.19

09.19

Source: IHS Markit

Source: Bloomberg

4

Domestic Economic Outlook

  • Moderate recovery in economic activity continues, however investment demand remains weak.
  • While favorable effects of improved competitiveness prevail, weakening global economic outlook tempers external demand.
  • Looking forward, the gradual recovery in domestic demand is likely to continue with the help of the disinflation trend and improvement in financial conditions.
  • Current account balance, which has recently recorded significant improvement due to the composition of growth, is expected to maintain a moderate course.
  • Underlying trend indicators, supply side factors, and import prices lead to an improvement in the inflation outlook.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 07:56:05 UTC
