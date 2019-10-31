Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Governor Murat Uysal's Presentation at the Briefing on Inflation Report 2019-IV (İstanbul)

Briefing on 2019-IV Inflation Report
OCTOBER 31, 2019 ISTANBUL
October 2019 Inflation Report: Main Sections
-
Overview
-
International Economic Developments
-
Inflation Developments
-
Supply and Demand Developments
-
Financial Conditions and Monetary Policy
-
Public Finance
-
Medium Term Projections
2
October 2019 Inflation Report: Boxes
-
Foreign Investor Position Index for Bond Markets in Emerging Economies
-
An Evaluation of the Impact of Output Gap on Inflation
-
Effect of Bridge Days on Economic Activity
-
Cyclically Adjusted Current Account Balance
-
Average Travel Expenditures per Visitor: Developments in Nominal and Real Terms
-
Determinants of Turkey's External Borrowing Rate
-
Fiscal Stance in the New Economic Program
3
Global Developments and Portfolio Flows
-
Global monetary policies have been more expansionary as weakening global economic activity and downside risks to inflation became more evident, and market rates have been declining.
-
Possible effects of rising protectionism and uncertainty regarding global economic policies are closely monitored.
4
Domestic Economic Outlook
-
Moderate recovery in economic activity continues, however investment demand remains weak.
-
While favorable effects of improved competitiveness prevail, weakening global economic outlook tempers external demand.
-
Looking forward, the gradual recovery in domestic demand is likely to continue with the help of the disinflation trend and improvement in financial conditions.
-
Current account balance, which has recently recorded significant improvement due to the composition of growth, is expected to maintain a moderate course.
-
Underlying trend indicators, supply side factors, and import prices lead to an improvement in the inflation outlook.
5
