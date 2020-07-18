Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Press Release on FX Reserve Requirement Ratios (2020-37)

Press Release on FX Reserve

Requirement Ratios

18 July 2020, No: 2020-37

FX reserve requirement ratios have been increased by 300 basis points in all liability types and maturity brackets for all banks.

Within the context of the measures announced on 17 March 2020to contain the adverse effects of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, FX reserve requirement ratios were reduced by 500 basis points for banks that met real credit growth conditions, and USD 5.1 billion of liquidity was released. Additionally, banks that met real credit growth conditions for the first time were provided with approximately USD 9.2 billion of liquidity, and thus, a total amount of USD 14.3 billion of liquidity was provided to the banking system.

This time, as part of the normalization process, in order to support financial stability, the CBRT has decided to increase FX reserve requirement ratios by 300 basis points in all liability types and maturity brackets for all banks.

As a result of this decision, approximately USD 9.2 billion of FX and gold liquidity is expected to be withdrawn from the market.

The aforementioned change will take effect from the calculation date of 10 July 2020 with the maintenance period starting on 24 July 2020.

Contact

For further information, you may send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.

Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankası

(Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey)

Head Office

Hacı Bayram Mah. İstiklal Cad. No:10 06050

Ulus Altındağ Ankara +90 (312) 507 50 00

www.tcmb.gov.tr