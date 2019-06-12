Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Press Release on Interest Rates (2019-23)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 07:29am EDT

No: 2019-23

12 June 2019

Decision of the Monetary Policy Committee Participating Committee Members

Murat Çetinkaya (Governor), Ömer Duman, Uğur Namık Küçük, Emrah Şener, Murat Uysal, Abdullah Yavaş.

The Monetary Policy Committee (the Committee) has decided to keep the policy rate (one-week repo auction rate) constant at 24 percent.

Recently released data show that rebalancing trend in the economy has continued. External demand maintains its relative strength while economic activity displays a slow pace, partly due to tight financial conditions. Current account balance is expected to maintain its improving trend.

Developments in domestic demand conditions and the tight monetary policy support disinflation. In order to contain the risks to the pricing behavior and to reinforce the disinflation process, the Committee has decided to maintain the tight monetary policy stance.

The Central Bank will continue to use all available instruments in pursuit of the price stability objective. Factors affecting inflation will be closely monitored and, monetary stance will be determined to keep inflation in line with the targeted path.

It should be emphasized that any new data or information may lead the Committee to revise its stance.

The summary of the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting will be released within five working days.

Press Release on Interest Rates (2019-23)

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 11:28:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:44aEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Opening remarks by Vice-President Dombrovskis on deepening Europe's Economic and Monetary Union
PU
07:44aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF MAURITIUS : Intergenerational Programme to raise awareness on elder abuse
PU
07:29aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Press Release on Interest Rates (2019-23)
PU
07:28aNigeria's economy is expected to grow 2.7% this year, President Buhari says
RE
07:27aShares snap seven-day hot streak; U.S. inflation next hurdle
RE
07:24aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Zimbabwe's National Consultative Forum on the African continental free trade area slated for 19 June
PU
07:23aChina says it will further simplify customs clearance procedures
RE
07:21aMalaysia Kimanis crude exports seen returning to 10 cargoes in August
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, sh..
4Oil falls over 2% on weaker demand growth, gain in U.S. crude stocks
5DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : DASSAULT SYSTEMES : targets life sciences with $5.8 billion Medidata deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About