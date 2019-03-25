Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Press Release on Market Developments (2019-13)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 03:35am EDT

No: 2019-13

25 March 2019

Press Release on Market Developments

The macro indicators pertaining to the Turkish economy point that the rebalancing process continues thanks to the coordinated policy actions. The leading indicators suggest that there has been a moderate recovery in domestic demand in the first quarter. Underpinned by the strong trend in the exports of goods and tourism demand, net exports continue to contribute to growth.

In this regard, improvement in current account balance is expected to continue with further acceleration. In the economic rebalancing process, the monetary policy focuses on the price stability objective while the strong coordination with fiscal policy supports disinflation. Meanwhile, the Central Bank is decisive about its policy towards reinforcing its reserves. Accordingly, an uptrend was observed in the reserves following the financial market volatility observed last year. The recent fluctuations in gross reserves are driven by ordinary transactions and periodic factors, and there are no unforeseen incidences.

The Central Bank will closely monitor fluctuations and unhealthy price formations in financial markets and will use all monetary policy and liquidity management instruments to maintain price stability and support financial stability, if deemed necessary.

 

Contact

For further information, you may send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.

Press Release on Market Developments (2019-13)

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 07:34:25 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aOil prices slip amid worries of severe economic slowdown
RE
03:45aALCOA OF AUSTRALIA : recruiting university graduates now
PU
03:35aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Press Release on Market Developments (2019-13)
PU
03:35aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Sectoral Confidence Indices
PU
03:30aSouth Africa's rand slides as global recession fears hit emerging markets
RE
03:29aSouth Africa's 2019 maize crop seen down 16 pct on drought conditions
RE
03:29aSouth Africa's Naspers to float e-commerce ventures
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : invites pilots, regulators to briefing as it looks to return 737 MAX to servic..
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : , Commerzbank Hit Snag
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
4BIOARCTIC AB : BIOARCTIC : partner Eisai to give poster presentations on BAN2401 in early Alzheimer's disease ..
5BP : BP : U.S. buyers of Venezuelan oil sub in Shell, BP offshore crude

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.