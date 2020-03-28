Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Press Release on Maximum Interest Rate for Credit Cards (2020-20)

Log in
03/28/2020 | 10:03am EDT

No: 2020-20

28 March 2020

Press Release on Maximum Interest Rate for Credit Cards

To be effective from 1 April 2020, the monthly maximum contractual interest rate for credit card borrowings will be 1.25% for the Turkish lira and 1.00% for foreign exchange transactions, whereas the monthly maximum overdue interest rate will be 1.55% for the Turkish lira and 1.30 % for foreign exchange transactions.

Maximum interest rates for credit cards will no more be announced for three-month periods, but will remain in effect until the introduction of any change.

The CBRT advises credit card holders with short-term credit needs to seek a consumer loan rather than borrowing on personal credit cards, by taking into account factors such as pricing and maturity.

Contact

For further information, you may send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.

Press Release on Maximum Interest Rate for Credit Cards (2020-20)

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 28 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 14:02:06 UTC
