Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Press Release on Reserve Requirements (2018-32)

Press Release on Reserve Requirements (2018-32)
13 August 2018
Press Release on Reserve Requirements
To support effective functioning of financial markets and flexibility of the banks in their liquidity management;
Turkish lira reserve requirement ratios have been reduced by 250 basis points for all maturity brackets.
Reserve requirement ratios for non-core FX liabilities have been reduced by 400 basis points for the following maturities.
Other FX Liabilities
Current Reserve Requirement Ratios
New Reserve Requirement Ratios
Up to (and including) 1-year maturity
24%
20%
Up to (and including) 2-year maturity
19%
15%
Up to (and including) 3-year maturity
14%
10%
The maximum average maintenance facility for FX liabilities has been raised to 8 percent.
In addition to US dollars, euro can be used for the maintenance against Turkish lira reserves under the reserve options mechanism.
With this revision, approximately 10 billion TL, 6 billion US dollars, and 3 billion US dollars equivalent of gold liquidity will be provided to the financial system.
