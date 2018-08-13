Log in
Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Press Release on Reserve Requirements (2018-32)

08/13/2018 | 07:25am CEST

No: 2018-32

13 August 2018

Press Release on Reserve Requirements

To support effective functioning of financial markets and flexibility of the banks in their liquidity management;

  • Turkish lira reserve requirement ratios have been reduced by 250 basis points for all maturity brackets.
  • Reserve requirement ratios for non-core FX liabilities have been reduced by 400 basis points for the following maturities.
Other FX Liabilities Current Reserve Requirement Ratios New Reserve Requirement Ratios
Up to (and including) 1-year maturity 24% 20%
Up to (and including) 2-year maturity 19% 15%
Up to (and including) 3-year maturity 14% 10%
  • The maximum average maintenance facility for FX liabilities has been raised to 8 percent.
  • In addition to US dollars, euro can be used for the maintenance against Turkish lira reserves under the reserve options mechanism.

With this revision, approximately 10 billion TL, 6 billion US dollars, and 3 billion US dollars equivalent of gold liquidity will be provided to the financial system.

 

Contact:

For further information, you may send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.

 

 

Press Release on Reserve Requirements (2018-32)

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 05:24:04 UTC
