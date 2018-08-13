Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Press Release on Reserve Requirements (2018-32)

No: 2018-32

13 August 2018

Press Release on Reserve Requirements

To support effective functioning of financial markets and flexibility of the banks in their liquidity management;

Turkish lira reserve requirement ratios have been reduced by 250 basis points for all maturity brackets.

Reserve requirement ratios for non-core FX liabilities have been reduced by 400 basis points for the following maturities.

Other FX Liabilities Current Reserve Requirement Ratios New Reserve Requirement Ratios Up to (and including) 1-year maturity 24% 20% Up to (and including) 2-year maturity 19% 15% Up to (and including) 3-year maturity 14% 10%

The maximum average maintenance facility for FX liabilities has been raised to 8 percent.

In addition to US dollars, euro can be used for the maintenance against Turkish lira reserves under the reserve options mechanism.

With this revision, approximately 10 billion TL, 6 billion US dollars, and 3 billion US dollars equivalent of gold liquidity will be provided to the financial system.

