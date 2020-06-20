Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Press Release on Reserve Requirements (2020-34)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/20/2020 | 08:47am BST

Press Release on Reserve Requirements

20 June 2020, No: 2020-34

A revision is made to the reserve requirement regulation that links the reserve requirement ratios and remuneration rates to loan growth rates.

The CBRT continues to use reserve requirements flexibly and effectively as a macroprudential tool to support short-term interest rates - its main monetary policy tool.

Circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic had adverse impacts on cash flows, increasing the loan demand of both individuals and firms. Measures put into effect ensured the efficient functioning of the credit mechanism and the increased loan demand was met to a considerable extent. This trend is expected to continue for a while in the normalization process as well.

To provide banks with flexibility in meeting the loan demand specific to this period, the CBRT has decided to temporarily (until the year end) suspend the enforcement of the rule of having adjusted real loan growth rate below 15% for the banks with a real annual loan growth rate above 15% in order to be able to benefit from reserve requirement incentives.

The revision will be effective from the calculation date of 12 June 2020 with the maintenance period starting on 26 June 2020 to the calculation date of 25 December 2020.

Contact

For further information, you may send an e-mail tobasin@tcmb.gov.tr.

Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankası

(Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey)

Head Office

Hacı Bayram Mahallesi

İstiklal Caddesi 10 06050 Ulus Altındağ / Ankara

+90 (312) 507 50 00

www.tcmb.gov.tr

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 20 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2020 07:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aThai central bank asks lenders to bolster capital buffer to weather coronavirus risk
RE
04:50aTaiwan May export orders up, flags better outlook though wary of pandemic
RE
04:42aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : BEEF & SHEEP UPDATE 20th JUNE
PU
04:38aSouth African rand recovers after sell-off, stocks edge up
RE
04:32aRwanda GDP growth slows to 3.6% in Q1 2020 from 6.1% in same period last year
RE
04:26aNATO NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY ORGANISATION : Allied ships patrol in the Black Sea
PU
04:10aPoorest countries to save $12 bln in 2020 debt relief - World Bank
RE
04:02aNew Development Bank provides South Africa with $1 billion COVID-19 loan
RE
03:47aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Press Release on Reserve Requirements (2020-34)
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Starts Selling Its Cheaper 5G Phone
2TOSHIBA CORPORATION : TOSHIBA : to gradually sell Kioxia stake after ex-chip unit's IPO - sources
3Wirecard seeks new financing strategy as Moody's downgrades firm to junk
4APPLE INC. : Apple Shuts 11 Stores Again Amid Outbreaks -- WSJ
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HAGENS BERMAN, APPOINTED LEAD COUNSEL in Wirecard Securities Fraud Class Action, Noti..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group