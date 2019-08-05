Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Press Release on Turkish Lira Currency Swap Market (2019-33)

No: 2019-33

5 August 2019

In the press release dated 31 August 2018, the CBRT announced that the Turkish Lira Currency Swap Market was opened at the Central Bank and the transactions would be conducted via quotation method with banks authorised to conduct transactions at the Foreign Exchange and Banknotes Market within their pre-determined limits.

With the aim of enhancing flexibility in Turkish lira and FX liquidity management, Turkish lira currency swap transactions, which are currently executed with 1 week maturity via quotation method in the aforementioned market, will also be executed with 1, 3 and 6 month maturities via the traditional auction (multiple-price) method. The details of the auctions to be held on days deemed necessary will be announced at 10:00 via data vendors.

The transactions to be conducted via quotation and auction methods will be carried out within the total limit currently set for the transactions carried out via quotation method.

For further information, you may send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.