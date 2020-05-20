Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Press Release on the Swap Amendment Agreement between CBRT and Qatar Central Bank (2020-29)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 02:18am EDT

No: 2020-29

20 May 2020

Press Release on the Swap Amendment Agreement between CBRT and Qatar Central Bank

The swap agreement, which was signed on 17 August 2018 between the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) and Qatar Central Bank (QCB), was amended. With the swap amendment agreement, the overall limit has been increased from USD 5 billion equivalent of Turkish lira and Qatari riyal to USD 15 billion equivalent of Turkish lira and Qatari riyal. The core objectives of the agreement are to facilitate bilateral trade in respective local currencies and to support financial stability of the two countries.

Contact

For further information, you may send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.

Press Release on the Swap Amendment Agreement between CBRT and Qatar Central Bank (2020-29)

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 06:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:34aChina's Didi will begin using AI to run virus monitoring in Latin America
RE
02:28aNUM NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS : In north east calls for temporary closure of all mines in limpopo
PU
02:23aUK inflation drops to lowest since 2016 as coronavirus hits
RE
02:20aSpike in some Hong Kong flat sales raises fraud suspicions
RE
02:18aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Press Release on the Swap Amendment Agreement between CBRT and Qatar Central Bank (2020-29)
PU
02:06aAngola's oil exploration evaporates as COVID-19 overshadows historic reforms
RE
01:57aJohnson & Johnson to stop selling talc baby powder in U.S. and Canada
RE
01:44aCanada Warned About Coronavirus-Induced Mortgage Arrears
DJ
01:40aOutlook for European corporate profits worsens further
RE
01:34aCoronavirus crushes Australia's dividends with banks leading the decline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron aligns capacity and structures to changed market circumstances
3GOLD : Stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters; gold and bonds rise
4MODERNA, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Moderna, Inc. Investor..
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : China drops out of top three foreign investors in Germany
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group