Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Press Release on the Swap Amendment Agreement between CBRT and Qatar Central Bank (2020-29)

Press Release on the Swap Amendment Agreement between CBRT and Qatar Central Bank (2020-29)
No: 2020-29
20 May 2020
Press Release on the Swap Amendment Agreement between CBRT and Qatar Central Bank
The swap agreement, which was signed on 17 August 2018 between the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) and Qatar Central Bank (QCB), was amended. With the swap amendment agreement, the overall limit has been increased from USD 5 billion equivalent of Turkish lira and Qatari riyal to USD 15 billion equivalent of Turkish lira and Qatari riyal. The core objectives of the agreement are to facilitate bilateral trade in respective local currencies and to support financial stability of the two countries.
Contact
For further information, you may send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 06:17:06 UTC