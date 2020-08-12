Log in
Central Bank of Russian Federation : Bank of Russia lowers structural liquidity surplus forecast for year-end 2020

08/12/2020 | 03:03am EDT

The structural liquidity surplus went up in July 2020 as banks were depositing increasingly more funds with the Bank of Russia, while balances on correspondent accounts diminished. The impact of liquidity drivers was close to neutral, reports the new issue of Banking Sector Liquidity and Financial Markets, a BoR commentary.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 07:02:16 UTC
