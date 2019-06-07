Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Russian Federation : Inflation slows down in line with the forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 10:18am EDT

Bank of Russia's decisions on monetary policy in the second half of 2018 helped in balancing risks associated with inflation dynamics. As a result, inflation may slow down to 4% by 2020Q1. These are the findings by the authors of the new issue of Talking Trends, the BoR Research and Forecasting Department Bulletin.

In April inflation started a steady decrease, as this trend is expected to strengthen in the second half of the year. Along with that, prices among the most stable CPI components grow in line with 4% annual inflation. Major medium-term risks to inflation are primarily associated with geopolitical factors combined with the volatility on the financial markets, high growth in consumer lending, second-round effects related to inflation expectations, as well as the situation on the labor market.

The slowdown in economic growth in 2019Q1 had been temporary. As temporary negative factors gradually die out along with the expected revival in government spending, GDP growth will accelerate by the middle of the year.

Russian financial markets remained stable as the world economy faced growing risks. However, developments in advanced and emerging market economies and the risks of sanctions are still dominant in the Russian financial market.

The views and recommendations expressed in the bulleting do not necessarily reflect the official position of the Bank of Russia.

7 June 2019

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 14:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:33aU.S. welcomes Mexico immigration offers, but 'long way to go' - official
RE
10:30aU.S. May payrolls rose less than expected
RE
10:28aMINISTRY OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS AND COMMUNICATIONS OF : Minister Taavi Aas met with the Russian Minister of Transport
PU
10:26aMexican Inflation Rate Eased in May
DJ
10:25aU.S.-Mexico migration talks continue as tariff deadline looms
RE
10:23aSTATE OF ILLINOIS : IL Department on Aging; Elder Abuse Awareness Turns Chicago Purple June 8th - 10th
PU
10:23aGLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA : Minister Carr to attend G20 Ministerial Meeting on Trade and Digital Economy in Japan
PU
10:19aAnticipation of a Rate Cut Rises With Jobs Report -- Update
DJ
10:18aGOVERNMENT OF NORWAY : Defence-related exports from Norway in 2018
PU
10:18aFCA FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY : to host events for British Steel Pension Scheme Members
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi hires Hudson from Novartis as CEO
2As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
3BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
4AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : No-say Nissan had tech that drove Fiat Chrysler-Renault idea

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About