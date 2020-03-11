Regulatory Story Go to market news section Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc - IRSH Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc: Savings Banks Group's Annual Financial Statement 2019 Released 06:00 11-Mar-2020

11 March 2020 at 8:00

Savings Banks Group's Board of Director's Report and Consolidated IFRS Financial Statements 1 January - 31 December 2019 and Pillar III Disclosure Report 2019 have been published.

A pdf-document containing the Board of Director's Report and Consolidated IFRS Financial Statements for 1 January - 31 December 2019 and also Pillar III Disclosure Report 2019 are attached to this release. The Reports in PDF format can be also found at www.saastopankki.fi.

Further information:



Tomi Närhinen, Managing Director Savings Banks Union Coop

tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi



Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment transfers and issuance of payment cards.



