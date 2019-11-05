Central Bank of Sri Lanka : 32nd Annual Conference of Asian Credit Supplementation Institutions Confederation (ACSIC) - 2019, Colombo Sri Lanka

Communications Department

Press Release

Issued By Regional Development Department

Date 06/11/2019

32nd Annual Conference of Asian Credit Supplementation

Institutions Confederation (ACSIC) - 2019, Colombo Sri Lanka

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka hosted the 32nd Annual Conference of Asian Credit Supplementation Institutions Confederation (ACSIC) - 2019, during 28th - 30th October 2019 at Cinnamon Lakeside Hotel, Colombo.

The ACSIC was established in 1987 with the objective of promoting and developing sound credit supplementation systems. The ACSIC is the largest Asian Corporative body for the Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) consisting of 16 member institutions from 11 countries. The current member countries of the ACSIC are India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand.

The theme of the 32nd ACSIC Conference was "Credit Supplementation: Towards Sustainable Development". The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Deshamanya Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy attended the Conference as the Chief Guest and delivered the key note speech at the inauguration. The Conference was commenced with the meeting of the Chief Delegates of the ACSIC member institutions to discuss the scope of current credit supplementation and developments and to develop the Road Map for upcoming ACSIC events.

