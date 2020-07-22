Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Compensation Payments to the depositors of ETI Finance Limited (ETIFL) and Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP)

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka.

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Resolution and Enforcement Department

Date 22/07/2020

Compensation Payment to the depositors of

ETI Finance Limited (ETIFL) and Swarnamahal

Financial Services PLC (SFSP)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has taken measures to pay the compensation payments to the depositors of ETIFL and SFSP from the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme (SLDILSS), upon suspension of the finance businesses of ETI Finance Limited (ETIFL) and Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP) with effect from 13.07.2020. Accordingly, compensation payment will be commenced from Saturday 25.07.2020 through selected branches of the People's Bank Island wide. In terms of the regulations of the SLDILSS, maximum compensation of Rs. 600,000/- per depositor will be paid through 45 branches of People's Bank Island wide.

Accordingly, the necessary funds for paying compensations to all the depositors/ legal beneficiaries confirmed by ETIFL and SFSP has already been allocated by SLDILSS and the CBSL has taken all required measures to ensure that compensation procedure is implemented in an efficient and effective manner.

