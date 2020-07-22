Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Compensation Payments to the depositors of ETI Finance Limited (ETIFL) and Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 01:36am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477418

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Resolution and Enforcement Department

Date 22/07/2020

Compensation Payment to the depositors of

ETI Finance Limited (ETIFL) and Swarnamahal

Financial Services PLC (SFSP)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has taken measures to pay the compensation payments to the depositors of ETIFL and SFSP from the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme (SLDILSS), upon suspension of the finance businesses of ETI Finance Limited (ETIFL) and Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP) with effect from 13.07.2020. Accordingly, compensation payment will be commenced from Saturday 25.07.2020 through selected branches of the People's Bank Island wide. In terms of the regulations of the SLDILSS, maximum compensation of Rs. 600,000/- per depositor will be paid through 45 branches of People's Bank Island wide.

Accordingly, the necessary funds for paying compensations to all the depositors/ legal beneficiaries confirmed by ETIFL and SFSP has already been allocated by SLDILSS and the CBSL has taken all required measures to ensure that compensation procedure is implemented in an efficient and effective manner.

1

The depositors of ETIFL and SFSP are hereby requested to extend their maximum cooperation towards this compensation payment programme by submitting originals of deposit certificates, identification details and other required documents to the respective branch of People's Bank.

Further details pertaining to the compensation to the depositors of ETIFL and SFSP can be obtained from the following telephone numbers.

People's Bank: 0112 481 594, 0112 481 320, 0112 481 617, 0112 481 703

Central Bank of Sri Lanka: 0112 398 788, 0112 477 261

2

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 05:35:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:05aOil prices slip as U.S. inventories, virus fears grow
RE
02:03aEU fund seen as turning point for eurozone financial assets
RE
02:03aUndiagnosed virus infections could be 27 times higher in S.Korea's Daegu city-study
RE
01:49aSwiss minister sees 125-130 billion Swiss francs debt at year's end - FuW
RE
01:46aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Sardor Umurzakov holds talks with the Ambassador of China
PU
01:43aSouth Korea scales back capital gains tax on stocks, hikes income tax for top earners
RE
01:37aConfusion swirls as Japan launches tourism campaign amid virus surge
RE
01:36aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Compensation Payments to the depositors of ETI Finance Limited (ETIFL) and Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP)
PU
01:31aBANK INDONESIA : Performance of Rupiah Stability Indicators (17th July 2020)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
2UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : United warns travel demand will languish until COVID-19 vaccine
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Last Qantas 747 prepares to depart Sydney for Mojave retirement
4ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : Want to make profits from coffee in China? It's actually a grind
5ABB LTD : ABB : Beat 2Q Expectations But Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Fell
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group