Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Developing an Open Banking Framework for Sri Lanka

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/04/2020 | 02:01am EDT
Extended Deadline : 8 May 2020
Why Open Banking in Sri Lanka?
What is Open Banking ?

DEVELOPING AN OPEN BANKING

FRAMEWORK FOR SRI LANKA

Deadline Extended

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) is assessing the possibility of introducing an Open Banking Framework for Sri Lanka in order to improve access to financial services as well as drive Financial Technology (FinTech) innovations in Sri Lanka. An Open Banking Framework would provide a governance structure to facilitate customer-consent based online sharing of financial data with financial service providers using Open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) . Further, it is expected that an Open Banking Framework would enable an advanced way of banking in a secure manner that may also strengthen the relationship between banks, providers of financial services, FinTechs and customers, resulting in more

innovative financial products and services.

Open Banking is the process of customers giving consent to third-party service providers to access their financial data held in financial institutions in order to obtain value-added services. It uses Internet-based technology, namely Open APIs to enable third parties including FinTech companies to connect with banks or other financial institutions. Open Banking enables customers to share pre-determined financial and customer data in a secure environment with third parties that provide innovative financial services.

It is expected that an Open Banking framework in Sri Lanka would increase competition, financial inclusion, enable

innovations in financial and other related services as well as enable the public to better manage their finances. There is an increasing international trend towards open banking in the world. Countries such as UK, members of the European Union, Japan, Hong Kong and Australia have been moving towards introducing open banking due to the benefits that they provide customers.

Developing an Open Banking Framework for Sri Lanka

Developing an Open Banking Framework requires consideration of regulatory, technological, customer protection and business aspects relating to relevant stakeholders as well as the public. To ensure that it will be beneficial for all customers, banks and other service providers, CBSL is adopting a participatory approach to engage the public, including relevant stakeholders in order to identify market requirements.

Accordingly, CBSL invites all relevant stakeholders at entrepreneurial, academic, investor, government, non-governmental and multi-lateral agency levels, as well as banks, non-bank financial institutions, payment service providers, FinTechs, experts in Information Technology, to share their knowledge and experience in the format provided at https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/press/media/notices

Please email the completed forms together with any supporting information to openbanking@cbsl.lk on or before 3 April 2020.

An initiative by the

PAYMENTS & SETTLEMENTS DEPARTMENT CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA

When determining the Open Banking Framework, the Central Bank will consider the responses received and may contact any responding party if any clarification is required. The Central Bank reserves itself the right to determine the Framework without assigning any reasons thereof, and

the Central Bank's decision will be final in this regard.

For any clarifications please contact the Payments and Settlements Department, CBSL , on 011-2477542 between 8.30 am and 4.00 pm during working days or by email to the above mentioned address.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 04 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2020 06:00:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:01aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Developing an Open Banking Framework for Sri Lanka
PU
04:26aTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : April 4, 2020 TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS ANNOUNCES NEW LNG CHARTERS AND REFINANCING OF $225 MILLION UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY
PU
03:15aFunding for Bigger Unemployment Payments Coming Next Week
DJ
02:26aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors look to coronavirus data to support stabilizing markets
RE
02:12aSaudi energy minister rejects Russian comments about kingdom's withdrawal from OPEC+ deal
RE
02:07aSaudi Arabia denies withdrawing from OPEC+ deal, says Russia was the one that withdrew
RE
02:03aU.S. airlines apply for U.S. payroll help but terms still unclear
RE
02:00aIMF, WHO urge leaders to focus on health spending to get virus under control
RE
01:57aIMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic
RE
01:56aWYFB WYOMING FARM BUREAU : Coronavirus Impact Ripples Across Farm Country – April 3, 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA CUTS CONTRACTORS FROM CALIFORNIA, NEVADA FACTORIES: CNBC
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz cuts output at three plants, adds shifts for mac & cheese
3Four Canadian banks cut credit card interest rates to ease coronavirus impact
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airlines Apply for Government Aid but Say Outlook Is Dire -- Update
5LUCKIN COFFEE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investig..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group