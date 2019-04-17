Central Bank of Sri Lanka : External Sector Performance - January 2019

External Sector Performance - January 2019

Highlights

▪In January 2019, the trade deficit continued its improving trend observed in recent months. The trade deficit was recorded at US dollars 617 million during the month, compared to a deficit of US dollars 701 million in December 2018, and US dollars 1,049 million in January 2018.

▪This significant reduction in the trade deficit was due to the combined effect of higher earnings from exports and a notable deceleration in import expenditure. Exports grew by 7.5 per cent while imports declined significantly by 17.8 per cent in January 2019 (year-on-year).

▪Tourist arrivals grew by 2.2 per cent (year-on-year) in January 2019, resulting in earnings from tourism of US dollars 458 million during the month.

▪Workers' remittances in January 2019 amounted to US dollars 545 million, a notable reduction compared to January 2018.

▪In the financial account, net outflows from the government securities market moderated in January 2019, compared to the second half of 2018.

▪Meanwhile, the government repaid the International Sovereign Bond (ISB) of US dollars 1 billion that matured in January 2019, as scheduled.

▪The significant pressure on the exchange rate that was witnessed in the latter part of

2018 eased with a notable reversal during January 2019. Accordingly, the Sri Lankan

