Central Bank of Sri Lanka : External Sector Performance - January 2019

04/17/2019

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Tel: 2477424, 2477423, 2477418

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Date

Economic Research Department

17.04.2019

External Sector Performance - January 2019

Highlights

In January 2019, the trade deficit continued its improving trend observed in recent months. The trade deficit was recorded at US dollars 617 million during the month, compared to a deficit of US dollars 701 million in December 2018, and US dollars 1,049 million in January 2018.

This significant reduction in the trade deficit was due to the combined effect of higher earnings from exports and a notable deceleration in import expenditure. Exports grew by 7.5 per cent while imports declined significantly by 17.8 per cent in January 2019 (year-on-year).

Tourist arrivals grew by 2.2 per cent (year-on-year) in January 2019, resulting in earnings from tourism of US dollars 458 million during the month.

Workers' remittances in January 2019 amounted to US dollars 545 million, a notable reduction compared to January 2018.

In the financial account, net outflows from the government securities market moderated in January 2019, compared to the second half of 2018.

Meanwhile, the government repaid the International Sovereign Bond (ISB) of US dollars 1 billion that matured in January 2019, as scheduled.

The significant pressure on the exchange rate that was witnessed in the latter part of

2018 eased with a notable reversal during January 2019. Accordingly, the Sri Lankan

1

rupee appreciated by 1.6 per cent in January 2019 from LKR 182.75 per US dollar at end December 2018 to LKR 179.88 by end January 2019. The exchange rate appreciated to LKR 174.65 per US dollar by 17 April 2019, recording an appreciation of 4.6 per cent.

With the settlement of the maturing ISB, the country's gross official reserves declined to US dollars 6.2 billion at end January 2019. Consequently, Sri Lanka successfully issued ISBs amounting to US dollars 2.4 billion in March 2019, increasing the gross official reserves to US dollars 7.6 billion by end March 2019, which was equivalent to an estimated 4.3 months of imports.

Table 1: Summary of External Sector Performance (a)

2018

Change

January

January

Change

Category

US$ mn

2018/17

2018

2019

(%)

(%)

US$ mn

US$ mn

Exports

11,890

4.7

965

1,038

7.5

Imports

22,233

6.0

2,014

1,655

-17.8

Trade balance (net)

-10,343

-1,049

-617

Earnings from tourism

4,381 (b)

11.6

448 (b)

458

2.2

Workers' remittances

7,015

-2.1

729

545

-25.2

Inflows to the CSE (net) (c)

-55

37

-14

Inflows to the Government (gross)

5,535

293

281

Treasury bills and bonds

706

170

72

Long term loans

1,329

123

209

Syndicated loans

1,000

-

-

International Sovereign Bonds

2,500

-

-

IMF-EFF receipts

252

-

-

Foreign Direct Investment (d)

2,136

Overall Balance

-1,103

-6

-990

Sources: Sri Lanka Customs (SLC), Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI)

(a)Provisional

(b)Revised based on survey results of SLTDA on average stay period and average spending per day estimates for 2018

(c)Include secondary and primary market transactions

(d)Data includes foreign loans to Direct Investment Enterprises as recorded by the BOI and net direct investments to the CSE

2

Trade Balance and Terms of Trade

The deficit in the trade account contracted significantly in January 2019 compared to January 2018, as a result of increased export earnings and the significant reduction in imports, mainly reflecting the impact of policy measures implemented to discourage vehicle and non-essential consumer goods imports.

Terms of trade deteriorated by 1.7 per cent (year-on-year) to 107.8 index points in January 2019, due to the decline in export prices at a higher rate than the decline in import prices. Low agricultural and industrial export prices contributed to the decline in the overall export price index while import prices of intermediate and investment goods contributed to the decline in the import price index. However, terms of trade improved in January 2019 in comparison to the previous month.

Figure 1: Monthly Merchandise Trade Performance (2018 - 2019)

2,500

2,000

mn

1,500

1,000

US$

500

0

Jan-18

Feb-18

Mar-18

Apr-18

May-18

Jun-18Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18Oct-18

Nov-18Dec-18

Jan-19

Exports

Imports

Trade Deficit

Sources: SLC, CBSL

Figure 2: Terms of Trade (2018 - 2019)

120

115

110

105

Points

100

95

Index

90

85

80

Jan-18Feb-18Mar-18Apr-18May-18Jun-18

Jul-18Aug-18Sep-18Oct-18Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19

Export Unit Value Index

Import Unit Value Index

Terms of Trade

Source: CBSL

Performance of Merchandise Exports

In January 2019, earnings from merchandise exports surpassed US dollars 1 billion for the second consecutive month. Considering the historical pattern of relatively low level of exports being recorded during the month of January, reaching over US dollars 1 billion of export earnings in January 2019 is noteworthy. Accordingly, export earnings increased by 7.5 per cent (year-on-year) to US dollars 1,038 million in January 2019, driven by increased exports from all major sectors.

Industrial exports mainly contributed to the growth of export earnings, driven by textiles and garments, rubber products, machinery and mechanical appliances and

3

food, beverages and tobacco. Textiles and garment exports increased as a result of high demand for garments from the EU and the USA as well as non-traditional markets such as India, Japan, Australia, China and Canada. Further, export earnings from rubber products increased during the month owing to the improved performance in all sub categories. Export earnings from machinery and mechanical appliances also increased with increases in all sub categories, while earning from food, beverages and tobacco exports increased driven by manufacturing tobacco. In addition, animal fodder and printing industry products also contributed towards the increase in industrial exports in January 2019. Meanwhile, export earnings from petroleum products declined significantly in January 2019 for the second consecutive month due to lower bunkering and aviation fuel exports driven by significantly lower bunkering quantity, reflecting the intense competition faced by Sri Lankan ports from regional ports mainly in India and Singapore. In addition, export earnings from gems, diamonds and jewellery products also declined in January 2019.

For the first time since February 2018, earnings from agricultural exports grew on a year-onyear-basis, in January 2019, mainly due to the growth in coconut, seafood, vegetables and unmanufactured tobacco exports. Earnings from coconut exports increased due to the increase in export earnings from both kernel and non-kernel products led by desiccated coconut and coconut fibre, respectively. Export earnings from seafood continued to increase significantly owing to higher exports to the EU market. However, despite an impressive increase in export volumes of tea, its earnings declined marginally during January 2019 as a result of lower average export prices of tea. Meanwhile, export earnings from spices, minor agricultural products and rubber declined.

Earnings from mineral exports also increased in January 2019 led by the growth in ores, slag and ash exports.

The export volume index increased notably by 13.7 per cent in January 2019 while the export unit value index declined by 5.4 per cent, implying that the growth in exports was driven entirely by higher volumes in comparison to January 2018.

4

Figure 3: Monthly Export Performance

1,150

mnUS$

1,050

950

850

2019

750

2018

2017

650

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Sources: SLC, CBSL

Figure 4: Export Volume Index

190

IndexPoints

170

130

150

2019

110

2018

2017

90

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Source: CBSL

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 07:12:06 UTC
