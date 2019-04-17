|
Central Bank of Sri Lanka : External Sector Performance - January 2019
04/17/2019 | 03:13am EDT
External Sector Performance - January 2019
Highlights
▪In January 2019, the trade deficit continued its improving trend observed in recent months. The trade deficit was recorded at US dollars 617 million during the month, compared to a deficit of US dollars 701 million in December 2018, and US dollars 1,049 million in January 2018.
▪This significant reduction in the trade deficit was due to the combined effect of higher earnings from exports and a notable deceleration in import expenditure. Exports grew by 7.5 per cent while imports declined significantly by 17.8 per cent in January 2019 (year-on-year).
▪Tourist arrivals grew by 2.2 per cent (year-on-year) in January 2019, resulting in earnings from tourism of US dollars 458 million during the month.
▪Workers' remittances in January 2019 amounted to US dollars 545 million, a notable reduction compared to January 2018.
▪In the financial account, net outflows from the government securities market moderated in January 2019, compared to the second half of 2018.
▪Meanwhile, the government repaid the International Sovereign Bond (ISB) of US dollars 1 billion that matured in January 2019, as scheduled.
▪The significant pressure on the exchange rate that was witnessed in the latter part of
2018 eased with a notable reversal during January 2019. Accordingly, the Sri Lankan
rupee appreciated by 1.6 per cent in January 2019 from LKR 182.75 per US dollar at end December 2018 to LKR 179.88 by end January 2019. The exchange rate appreciated to LKR 174.65 per US dollar by 17 April 2019, recording an appreciation of 4.6 per cent.
▪With the settlement of the maturing ISB, the country's gross official reserves declined to US dollars 6.2 billion at end January 2019. Consequently, Sri Lanka successfully issued ISBs amounting to US dollars 2.4 billion in March 2019, increasing the gross official reserves to US dollars 7.6 billion by end March 2019, which was equivalent to an estimated 4.3 months of imports.
Table 1: Summary of External Sector Performance (a)
Sources: Sri Lanka Customs (SLC), Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI)
(a)Provisional
(b)Revised based on survey results of SLTDA on average stay period and average spending per day estimates for 2018
(c)Include secondary and primary market transactions
(d)Data includes foreign loans to Direct Investment Enterprises as recorded by the BOI and net direct investments to the CSE
Trade Balance and Terms of Trade
▪The deficit in the trade account contracted significantly in January 2019 compared to January 2018, as a result of increased export earnings and the significant reduction in imports, mainly reflecting the impact of policy measures implemented to discourage vehicle and non-essential consumer goods imports.
▪Terms of trade deteriorated by 1.7 per cent (year-on-year) to 107.8 index points in January 2019, due to the decline in export prices at a higher rate than the decline in import prices. Low agricultural and industrial export prices contributed to the decline in the overall export price index while import prices of intermediate and investment goods contributed to the decline in the import price index. However, terms of trade improved in January 2019 in comparison to the previous month.
Figure 1: Monthly Merchandise Trade Performance (2018 - 2019)
|
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mn
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-18
|
Feb-18
|
Mar-18
|
Apr-18
|
May-18
|
Jun-18Jul-18
|
Aug-18
|
Sep-18Oct-18
|
Nov-18Dec-18
|
Jan-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports
|
|
|
Imports
|
|
Trade Deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Figure 2: Terms of Trade (2018 - 2019)
|
|
120
|
|
115
|
|
110
|
|
105
|
Points
|
100
|
95
|
|
Index
|
90
|
85
|
|
|
80
|
Jan-18Feb-18Mar-18Apr-18May-18Jun-18
|
Jul-18Aug-18Sep-18Oct-18Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19
|
Export Unit Value Index
|
|
Import Unit Value Index
|
|
|
Terms of Trade
|
|
Performance of Merchandise Exports
▪In January 2019, earnings from merchandise exports surpassed US dollars 1 billion for the second consecutive month. Considering the historical pattern of relatively low level of exports being recorded during the month of January, reaching over US dollars 1 billion of export earnings in January 2019 is noteworthy. Accordingly, export earnings increased by 7.5 per cent (year-on-year) to US dollars 1,038 million in January 2019, driven by increased exports from all major sectors.
▪Industrial exports mainly contributed to the growth of export earnings, driven by textiles and garments, rubber products, machinery and mechanical appliances and
food, beverages and tobacco. Textiles and garment exports increased as a result of high demand for garments from the EU and the USA as well as non-traditional markets such as India, Japan, Australia, China and Canada. Further, export earnings from rubber products increased during the month owing to the improved performance in all sub categories. Export earnings from machinery and mechanical appliances also increased with increases in all sub categories, while earning from food, beverages and tobacco exports increased driven by manufacturing tobacco. In addition, animal fodder and printing industry products also contributed towards the increase in industrial exports in January 2019. Meanwhile, export earnings from petroleum products declined significantly in January 2019 for the second consecutive month due to lower bunkering and aviation fuel exports driven by significantly lower bunkering quantity, reflecting the intense competition faced by Sri Lankan ports from regional ports mainly in India and Singapore. In addition, export earnings from gems, diamonds and jewellery products also declined in January 2019.
▪For the first time since February 2018, earnings from agricultural exports grew on a year-onyear-basis, in January 2019, mainly due to the growth in coconut, seafood, vegetables and unmanufactured tobacco exports. Earnings from coconut exports increased due to the increase in export earnings from both kernel and non-kernel products led by desiccated coconut and coconut fibre, respectively. Export earnings from seafood continued to increase significantly owing to higher exports to the EU market. However, despite an impressive increase in export volumes of tea, its earnings declined marginally during January 2019 as a result of lower average export prices of tea. Meanwhile, export earnings from spices, minor agricultural products and rubber declined.
▪Earnings from mineral exports also increased in January 2019 led by the growth in ores, slag and ash exports.
▪The export volume index increased notably by 13.7 per cent in January 2019 while the export unit value index declined by 5.4 per cent, implying that the growth in exports was driven entirely by higher volumes in comparison to January 2018.
Figure 3: Monthly Export Performance
|
|
1,150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mnUS$
|
1,050
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
950
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
850
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
650
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec
|
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
Figure 4: Export Volume Index
|
|
190
|
IndexPoints
|
170
|
130
|
|
150
90
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
