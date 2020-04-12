Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Introducing a Special Deposit Account to Support the National Effort to Manage the Challenges Faced due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Communications Department

Press Release

Issued ByDepartment of Foreign Exchange

Date 12 April 2020

Introducing a Special Deposit Account to Support the National Effort to Manage the Challenges Faced due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The Government of Sri Lanka in consultation with the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has introduced a Special Deposit Account (SDA) with the view to seek assistance for the national effort to overcome the effects of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Features of the Special Deposit Account

Eligible Persons Sri Lankan individuals resident in or outside Sri Lanka Dual Citizens Citizens of other States with Sri Lankan origin Non-nationals resident in or outside Sri Lanka Funds, corporate bodies, associations incorporated/registered outside Sri Lanka Any other well-wishers Minimum Deposit: No prescribed limit Type of Deposit : Fixed deposits only Minimum Tenure: Six months SDAs can be opened: with an Authorized Dealer in Sri Lanka (any Licensed Commercial Bank and National Savings Bank).

