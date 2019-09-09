Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Issue of Rs 115,000 Million Treasury Bonds

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF RS 115,000 MILLION TREASURY BONDS

Rs. 70,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 9.85%2024'A' and Rs. 45,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 10.25%2034'A' are to be issued through an auction on September 11, 2019.

The details of these Treasury Bonds are as follows.

Series 9.85%2024'A' 10.25%2034'A' ISIN* LKB00524I157 LKB01534I155 Amount offered Rs.70,000 million Rs.45,000 million Period to maturity 5 Years 15 Years Coupon Rate 9.85% per annum 10.25% per annum Date of issue 15 September 2019 15 September 2019 Date of maturity 15 September 2024 15 September 2034 Dates of coupon payment 15 March & 15 September 15 March & 15 September Accrued Interest amount Rs. 0.0271 per Rs.100.00 Rs. 0.0282 per Rs.100.00 Date of Auction Wednesday, 11 September 2019 Closing date and time of bid Wednesday, 11 September 2019 at 11:00 a.m. submission Date of settlement 16 September 2019 Minimum amount of bid Rupees five million (Rs.5,000,000/-) and multiples of Rupees one million (Rs.1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Treasury Bonds on the basis of clean prices (exclusive of accrued interest from the date of last coupon payment to the date of settlement). Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

With respect to each Series/ ISIN, CBSL may accept any amount not exceeding the amount offered depending on the market conditions.

The general public is invited to purchase Treasury bonds from the following Primary Dealers and any other Licensed Commercial Banks Acuity Securities Ltd. 2206297 People's Bank. 2458935 Bank of Ceylon. 2541938 Sampath Bank PLC. 2305842 Capital Alliance Ltd. 2317777 Seylan Bank PLC. 2456340 Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC. 2332319 Union Bank of Colombo PLC. 2374158 First Capital Treasuries Ltd. 2639883 WealthTrust Securities Ltd. 2675096 NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd. 2425010

*International Securities Identification Number Public Debt Department D. S. T. Wanaguru Central Bank of Sri Lanka Actg. Superintendent /Registrar of Public Debt 30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1. Telephone: 2477011 Fax: 2477687 Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

.