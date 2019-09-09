Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Issue of Rs 115,000 Million Treasury Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 02:37am EDT

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF RS 115,000 MILLION TREASURY BONDS

Rs. 70,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 9.85%2024'A' and Rs. 45,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 10.25%2034'A' are to be issued through an auction on September 11, 2019.

The details of these Treasury Bonds are as follows.

Series

9.85%2024'A'

10.25%2034'A'

ISIN*

LKB00524I157

LKB01534I155

Amount offered

Rs.70,000 million

Rs.45,000 million

Period to maturity

5 Years

15 Years

Coupon Rate

9.85% per annum

10.25% per annum

Date of issue

15 September 2019

15 September 2019

Date of maturity

15 September 2024

15 September 2034

Dates of coupon payment

15 March & 15 September

15 March & 15 September

Accrued Interest amount

Rs. 0.0271 per Rs.100.00

Rs. 0.0282 per Rs.100.00

Date of Auction

Wednesday, 11 September 2019

Closing date and time of bid

Wednesday, 11 September 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

submission

Date of settlement

16 September 2019

Minimum amount of bid

Rupees five million (Rs.5,000,000/-) and multiples of Rupees one million

(Rs.1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Treasury Bonds on the basis of clean prices (exclusive of accrued interest from the date of last coupon payment to the date of settlement). Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

With respect to each Series/ ISIN, CBSL may accept any amount not exceeding the amount offered depending on the market conditions.

The general public is invited to purchase Treasury bonds from the following

Primary Dealers and any other Licensed Commercial Banks

Acuity Securities Ltd.

2206297

People's Bank.

2458935

Bank of Ceylon.

2541938

Sampath Bank PLC.

2305842

Capital Alliance Ltd.

2317777

Seylan Bank PLC.

2456340

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC.

2332319

Union Bank of Colombo PLC.

2374158

First Capital Treasuries Ltd.

2639883

WealthTrust Securities Ltd.

2675096

NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd.

2425010

*International Securities Identification Number

Public Debt Department

D. S. T. Wanaguru

Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Actg. Superintendent /Registrar of Public Debt

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1.

Telephone: 2477011 Fax: 2477687

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 06:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50aYears of forex market calm sends currency funds to the wall
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aJapan downgrades second quarter GDP as trade war hits business investment
RE
02:43aGerman export rise gives flagging economy glimmer of hope
RE
02:38aBritish Airways pilots ground planes in unprecedented 48-hour strike
RE
02:37aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Issue of Rs 115,000 Million Treasury Bonds
PU
02:34aTime for shock and awe - Five questions for the ECB
RE
02:33aBritish investments in Netherlands soar four-fold ahead of Brexit
RE
02:31aAct now to get ready for recession, think-tank urges Britain
RE
02:22aTSEC TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Foreign investors overbought NT$30.13 billion Sep. 2~Sep. 6, 2019; CMC MAGNETICS CORPORATION most overbought, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION most oversold
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3Oil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC cuts to continue under new energy minister
4Ferrari to lift lid on new F8 Spider to maintain fast track growth
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Geely to bring air taxis to China in tie-up with Daimler-backed Volocopter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group