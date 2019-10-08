Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Issue of Rs 15,000 Million Treasury Bonds

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF RS 15,000 MILLION TREASURY BONDS

Rs. 7,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 10.00%2023'A' and Rs. 8,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 11.00%2030'A' are to be issued through an auction on October 11, 2019, for the purposes of the provisions of the Active Liability Management Act, No. 8 of 2018.

The details of these Treasury Bonds are as follows.

Series 10.00%2023'A' 11.00%2030'A' ISIN* LKB00523C152 LKB01530E152 Amount offered Rs.7,000 million Rs.8,000 million Period to maturity 3 Years 5 Months 10 Years 7 Months Coupon Rate 10.00% per annum 11.00% per annum Date of issue 15 March 2018 15 May 2015 Date of maturity 15 March 2023 15 May 2030 Dates of coupon payment 15 March & 15 September 15 May & 15 November Accrued Interest amount Rs. 0.8242 per Rs.100.00 Rs. 4.5734 per Rs.100.00 Date of Auction Friday, 11 October 2019 Closing date and time of bid Friday, 11 October 2019 at 11:00 a.m. submission Date of settlement 15 October 2019 Minimum amount of bid Rupees five million (Rs.5,000,000/-) and multiples of Rupees one million (Rs.1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Treasury Bonds on the basis of clean prices (exclusive of accrued interest from the date of last coupon payment to the date of settlement). Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

With respect to each Series/ ISIN, CBSL may accept any amount not exceeding the amount offered depending on the market conditions.

The general public is invited to purchase Treasury bonds from the following Primary Dealers and any other Licensed Commercial Banks Acuity Securities Ltd. 2206297 People's Bank. 2458935 Bank of Ceylon. 2541938 Sampath Bank PLC. 2305842 Capital Alliance Ltd. 2317777 Seylan Bank PLC. 2456340 Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC. 2332319 Union Bank of Colombo PLC. 2374158 First Capital Treasuries Ltd. 2639883 WealthTrust Securities Ltd. 2675096 NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd. 2425010 *International Securities Identification Number Public Debt Department M. Z. M. Aazim Central Bank of Sri Lanka Superintendent /Registrar of Public Debt 30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1. Telephone: 2477011 Fax: 2477687 Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

