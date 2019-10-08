Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Issue of Rs 15,000 Million Treasury Bonds

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA
ISSUE OF RS 15,000 MILLION TREASURY BONDS
Rs. 7,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 10.00%2023'A' and Rs. 8,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 11.00%2030'A' are to be issued through an auction on October 11, 2019, for the purposes of the provisions of the Active Liability Management Act, No. 8 of 2018.
The details of these Treasury Bonds are as follows.
|
Series
|
10.00%2023'A'
|
|
11.00%2030'A'
|
ISIN*
|
LKB00523C152
|
|
LKB01530E152
|
|
|
|
|
Amount offered
|
Rs.7,000 million
|
|
Rs.8,000 million
|
|
|
|
|
Period to maturity
|
3 Years 5 Months
|
|
10 Years 7 Months
|
|
|
|
|
Coupon Rate
|
10.00% per annum
|
|
11.00% per annum
|
|
|
|
|
Date of issue
|
15 March 2018
|
|
15 May 2015
|
|
|
|
|
Date of maturity
|
15 March 2023
|
|
15 May 2030
|
|
|
|
|
Dates of coupon payment
|
15 March & 15 September
|
|
15 May & 15 November
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued Interest amount
|
Rs. 0.8242 per Rs.100.00
|
|
Rs. 4.5734 per Rs.100.00
|
|
|
|
Date of Auction
|
Friday, 11 October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Closing date and time of bid
|
Friday, 11 October 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
|
submission
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of settlement
|
|
15 October 2019
|
|
|
Minimum amount of bid
|
Rupees five million (Rs.5,000,000/-) and multiples of Rupees one million
|
(Rs.1,000,000/-) there onwards.
|
Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Treasury Bonds on the basis of clean prices (exclusive of accrued interest from the date of last coupon payment to the date of settlement). Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
With respect to each Series/ ISIN, CBSL may accept any amount not exceeding the amount offered depending on the market conditions.
|
The general public is invited to purchase Treasury bonds from the following
|
Primary Dealers and any other Licensed Commercial Banks
|
|
Acuity Securities Ltd.
|
2206297
|
People's Bank.
|
2458935
|
Bank of Ceylon.
|
2541938
|
Sampath Bank PLC.
|
2305842
|
Capital Alliance Ltd.
|
2317777
|
Seylan Bank PLC.
|
2456340
|
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC.
|
2332319
|
Union Bank of Colombo PLC.
|
2374158
|
First Capital Treasuries Ltd.
|
2639883
|
WealthTrust Securities Ltd.
|
2675096
|
NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd.
|
2425010
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*International Securities Identification Number
|
|
|
|
Public Debt Department
|
|
|
M. Z. M. Aazim
|
Central Bank of Sri Lanka
|
|
Superintendent /Registrar of Public Debt
|
30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1.
|
|
|
|
Telephone: 2477011 Fax: 2477687
|
|
|
|
Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk
|
|
|
.
Disclaimer
