Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Issue of Rs 15,000 Million Treasury Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 10:56pm EDT

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF RS 15,000 MILLION TREASURY BONDS

Rs. 7,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 10.00%2023'A' and Rs. 8,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 11.00%2030'A' are to be issued through an auction on October 11, 2019, for the purposes of the provisions of the Active Liability Management Act, No. 8 of 2018.

The details of these Treasury Bonds are as follows.

Series

10.00%2023'A'

11.00%2030'A'

ISIN*

LKB00523C152

LKB01530E152

Amount offered

Rs.7,000 million

Rs.8,000 million

Period to maturity

3 Years 5 Months

10 Years 7 Months

Coupon Rate

10.00% per annum

11.00% per annum

Date of issue

15 March 2018

15 May 2015

Date of maturity

15 March 2023

15 May 2030

Dates of coupon payment

15 March & 15 September

15 May & 15 November

Accrued Interest amount

Rs. 0.8242 per Rs.100.00

Rs. 4.5734 per Rs.100.00

Date of Auction

Friday, 11 October 2019

Closing date and time of bid

Friday, 11 October 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

submission

Date of settlement

15 October 2019

Minimum amount of bid

Rupees five million (Rs.5,000,000/-) and multiples of Rupees one million

(Rs.1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Treasury Bonds on the basis of clean prices (exclusive of accrued interest from the date of last coupon payment to the date of settlement). Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

With respect to each Series/ ISIN, CBSL may accept any amount not exceeding the amount offered depending on the market conditions.

The general public is invited to purchase Treasury bonds from the following

Primary Dealers and any other Licensed Commercial Banks

Acuity Securities Ltd.

2206297

People's Bank.

2458935

Bank of Ceylon.

2541938

Sampath Bank PLC.

2305842

Capital Alliance Ltd.

2317777

Seylan Bank PLC.

2456340

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC.

2332319

Union Bank of Colombo PLC.

2374158

First Capital Treasuries Ltd.

2639883

WealthTrust Securities Ltd.

2675096

NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd.

2425010

*International Securities Identification Number

Public Debt Department

M. Z. M. Aazim

Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Superintendent /Registrar of Public Debt

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1.

Telephone: 2477011 Fax: 2477687

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 02:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:06pDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : Indonesia and Hong Kong trade deals should be ratified, report finds
PU
10:56pCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Issue of Rs 15,000 Million Treasury Bonds
PU
10:50pAsian stocks swoon on signs of prolonged U.S.-China standoff
RE
10:48pCalifornia wildfire risk prompts planned mass cutoff of PG&E power
RE
10:24pGoldman evaluating role in China's Megvii IPO after U.S. blacklist
RE
10:16pNikkei falls as latest U.S.-China tensions hurt investor mood
RE
10:10pUAW union pushes GM to boost U.S. auto production
RE
10:08pUAW union pushes GM to boost U.S. auto production
RE
10:04pOil prices extend slide to third straight day, U.S.-China trade doubts grow
RE
10:01pTwitter says user data meant for security purposes may have been used for advertising
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Boeing gets first 737 MAX order in months; deliveries halve
2CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA Grants Marketing Approval for SCENESSE
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : My Path to Purpose
4ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : Venezuela designers turn to piracy after Adobe announces it will cut service
5Levi Strauss profit hit by weakness in wholesale business in Americas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group