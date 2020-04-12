Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Measures taken by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to Provide Flexibility to Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) to Support Businesses and Individuals Affected by the Outbreak of Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/12/2020 | 06:03am EDT

CommunicationsDepartment

30, JanadhipathiMawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477418

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Department of Supervision of Non-Bank Financial Institutions

Date 12.04.2020

Measures taken by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to Provide Flexibility to Non-Bank Financial Institutions(NBFIs) to Support Businesses and Individuals Affected by the Outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID - 19)

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) decided to introduce number of measures to provide flexibility to NBFIs namely Licensed Finance Companies (LFCs) and Specialised Leasing Companies (SLCs) facilitating them to support businesses and individuals affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. These measures include relaxation of regulatory requirements and granting liquidity support for needy LFCs.

Accordingly, Monetary Board relaxed the following regulatory requirements as measures to support COVID-19 affected businesses and individuals on an urgent basis:

  1. Reduction of maintenance of liquid asset requirement for time deposits, savings deposits and borrowings to ease liquidity stress faced by LFCs/SLCs due to sudden withdrawal of cash by depositors and delay of repayment of loan rentals.
  2. An extension of one year to comply with minimum core capital requirements. Accordingly, time line of 01.01.2020 and 01.01.2021 already set for the enhancement of capital up to Rs.2bn and Rs.2.5bn will be extended until 31.12.2020 and 31.12.2021, respectively.
  1. Defer the enhancements of minimum capital adequacy requirements due by LFCs/SLCs on 01.07.2020 and 01.07.2021, for a further period of one year until 01.07.2021 and 01.07.2022, respectively.
  2. Relax deadlines on submission of statutory returns and accordingly all LFCs/SLCs are informed to submit statutory returns to the Department of Supervision of Non-Bank Financial Institutions within two weeks of the commencement of normal business operations of such LFCs/SLCs.

Further, arrangements have been made to provide liquidity support under Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme (SLDILSS) for LFCs with acceptable collaterals to facilitate urgent liquidity needs of such LFCs, in order to ensure the safety and soundness of LFCs. Several other measures to enhance the liquidity are being currently considered to inject more liquidity to the system.

In addition to that, NBFIs are advised to take all possible measures to minimize their operational costs and to provide the benefits to the needy people who have affected with this Covid-19 pandemic, and to revive their businesses

While CBSL will closely monitor the operations of all financial institutions with latest market developments, and take further measures appropriately in order to maintain the Financial System Stability of the country, the General Public is hereby requested to support the initiatives taken by the authorities.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 12 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2020 10:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:48aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba Continues 7-Year Winning Streak with RoSPA Award
PU
06:03aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Measures taken by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to Provide Flexibility to Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) to Support Businesses and Individuals Affected by the Outbreak of Coronavirus
PU
05:45aU.S. Tariffs Hamper Imports of Sanitizer, Disinfectants
DJ
05:28aMINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS OF REPUB : About 85 lakh PMUY beneficiaries have got the LPG cylinder in April, 2020;
PU
05:14aEgypt postpones Banque du Caire stake sale due to coronavirus -chairman
RE
04:18aPALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : Publishes Position Paper on the Impact of Covid-19 Crisis on the Palestinian Economy
PU
02:13aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA's “Plant, Plant, Plant Program” to benefit all farmers, fishers, consumers nationwide
PU
01:53aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's rural cooperatives support sales of farm products from Hubei
PU
12:44aChina's U.S. envoy says trade deal being implemented, hopes for coordinated response
RE
12:21aWorld Bank forecasts worst economic slump in South Asia in 40 years
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Airlines want U.S. Treasury to scrap proposal to make some grant money repayable
2APPLE INC. : THE CHOICE FACING INVESTORS: buy the bounce, or bet on a bottom
3ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : C O R R E C T I O N -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd./
4AIRASIA GROUP : AIRASIA : Malaysia's AirAsia founders not taking salary; staff accepts up to 75% pay cut
5STREAM MEDIA CORPORATION : STREAM MEDIA : "The Stars in April" Acquired by Iron Stream Media

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group