Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Measures taken by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to Provide Flexibility to Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) to Support Businesses and Individuals Affected by the Outbreak of Coronavirus

Issued By Department of Supervision of Non-Bank Financial Institutions

Date 12.04.2020

Measures taken by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to Provide Flexibility to Non-Bank Financial Institutions(NBFIs) to Support Businesses and Individuals Affected by the Outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID - 19)

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) decided to introduce number of measures to provide flexibility to NBFIs namely Licensed Finance Companies (LFCs) and Specialised Leasing Companies (SLCs) facilitating them to support businesses and individuals affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. These measures include relaxation of regulatory requirements and granting liquidity support for needy LFCs.

Accordingly, Monetary Board relaxed the following regulatory requirements as measures to support COVID-19 affected businesses and individuals on an urgent basis: