Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Monetary Policy Review - July 2020

07/08/2020 | 10:18pm EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka.

Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail:dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By

Date

Economic Research Department 09.07.2020

Monetary Policy Review: July 2020

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka further relaxes its Monetary Policy Stance

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, at its meeting held on 08 July 2020, decided to reduce the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending

Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank by 100 basis points each, to 4.50 per cent and 5.50 per cent, respectively. The Board arrived at this decision with a view to inducing a further reduction in market lending rates, thereby encouraging the financial system to aggressively enhance lending to productive sectors of the economy, which would reinforce support to

COVID-19 hit businesses as well as to the broader economy, given conditions of subdued inflation.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted near term growth prospects globally, while available indicators for Sri Lanka also suggest that economic growth is likely to have been severely affected during the second quarter of 2020. Although a rebound is expected during the second half of the year with the support of monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, the introduction of growth promoting and confidence enhancing structural reforms is imperative to foster high and sustainable economic growth over the medium term.

On the external front, the trade deficit is estimated to have narrowed during the first five months of 2020, with the contraction in imports outweighing the contraction in exports. Reflecting the impact of measures taken to stem foreign currency outflows, the Sri Lankan rupee, which remained volatile briefly from mid-March to mid-April 2020, recorded a notable appreciation thereafter. Gross official reserves stood at US dollars 6.7 billion by end June 2020, sufficient to cover 4.2 months of imports.

Market interest rates continued to decline, reflecting the impact of policy rate reductions and the surplus liquidity in the domestic money market. However, further space remains for market lending rates to adjust downwards commensurate with the series of easing measures taken by the Central Bank thus far during the year. Despite high levels of surplus liquidity available to banks, credit extended to the private sector contracted significantly in May 2020. However, credit extended to the private sector is likely to pick up in the period ahead, supported by the expected sharp reduction in lending rates and highly concessional credit schemes introduced to support COVID-19 hit businesses. Meanwhile, the notable increase in credit to the public sector drove the increase in domestic credit as well as the overall monetary expansion during the first five months of 2020.

In consideration of the need to support a rapid recovery of the economy, the Monetary Board, at its meeting held on 08 July 2020, decided to reduce the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank by 100 basis points each to 4.50 per cent and 5.50 per cent, respectively, with effect from 09 July 2020. The Monetary Board wishes to strongly reiterate that all financial institutions led by licensed commercial banks (LCBs) must pass on the full benefit of the cumulative reduction of 250 basis points in policy interest rates thus far during the year without delay. LCBs are also expected to release to the private sector borrowers the enhanced levels of liquidity effected by the reduction of the Statutory Reserve Ratio (SRR) by 300 basis points thus far during the year, which has also reduced the cost of funds of banks. Such additional liquidity must be used to lend to productive sectors of the economy, along with concessionary credit schemes already announced by the Central Bank to help needy sectors of the economy. The Central Bank will continue to monitor domestic and global macroeconomic and financial market developments and take further measures to ensure that the intended outcomes of already implemented policies are realised.

Monetary Policy Decision:Policy rates reduced and SRR unchanged

Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) 4.50%

Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) 5.50%

Bank Rate (automatically adjusted with SLFR) 8.50%

Statutory Reserve Ratio (SRR) 2.00%

INFORMATION NOTE:

A press conference chaired by Governor Prof. W D Lakshman will be held on 09 July 2020 at 11.00 am at the Atrium of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The release of the next regular statement on monetary policy will be on 20 August 2020.

Data Annexure:

Table 01: Real GDP Growth (Provisional)

Economic Activities

Year-on-Year % Change

2018

2019

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Annual

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Annual

Agriculture

5.9

6.6

5.1

8.2

6.5

5.0

1.5

1.0

-4.1

0.6

Industries

1.6

3.5

3.5

-3.4

1.2

3.9

1.6

3.5

1.4

2.7

Services

5.1

4.6

4.4

4.2

4.6

3.7

0.7

2.1

2.7

2.3

GDP

3.8

4.0

3.7

1.9

3.3

3.7

1.1

2.4

2.0

2.3

Source: Department of Census and Statistics

Table 02: Inflation

Month

Nov 19

Dec 19

Jan 20

Feb 20

Mar 20

Apr 20

May 20

Jun 20

Headline

Inflation (Year-on-year % change)

CCPI (2013=100)

4.4

4.8

5.7

6.2

5.4

5.2

4.0

3.9

NCPI (2013=100)

4.1

6.2

7.6

8.1

7.0

5.9

5.2

-

Core Inflation (Year-on-year % change)

CCPI (2013=100)

5.1

4.8

3.0

3.2

2.9

3.1

2.9

3.1

NCPI (2013=100)

5.5

5.2

3.9

3.4

3.2

3.2

3.7

-

Source: Department of Census and Statistics

Table 03: Monetary Sector Developments (Provisional)

Indicator

Outstanding Amount (Rs. billion)

Year-on-Year % Change

Jan 20

Feb 20

Mar 20

Apr 20

May 20

Jan 20

Feb 20

Mar 20

Apr 20

May 20

Reserve Money

936

963

1,014

1,022

997

-1.4

0.0

5.3

10.5

17.3

Broad Money (M2b)

7,704

7,793

8,098

8,259

8,293

8.3

8.4

11.6

13.2

13.7

Net Foreign Assets (NFA)

117

127

63

119

(15)

196.4

232.5

104.8

0.6

-113.5

Net Domestic Assets (NDA)

7,587

7,666

8,036

8,140

8,308

4.9

5.2

11.3

13.4

15.6

Net Credit to the Government (NCG)

2,886

2,928

3,199

3,264

3,428

9.9

9.5

22.4

26.2

32.1

Credit to Public Corporations

820

833

868

934

953

15.3

16.5

23.6

28.7

31.1

Credit to the Private Sector

5,799

5,824

5,944

5,958

5,888

4.5

4.8

6.5

7.6

6.4

Broad Money (M4)

9,573

9,676

9,973

10,160

10,196

9.5

9.6

12.0

13.3

13.6

Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Table 04: Interest Rates

Interest Rate (%)

End Jan 20

End Feb 20

End Mar 20

End Apr 20

End May 20

End Jun 20

As at 08 Jul 20

Policy Rates of the Central Bank

Standing Deposit Facility Rate

6.50

6.50

6.25

6.00

5.50

5.50

5.50

Standing Lending Facility Rate

7.50

7.50

7.25

7.00

6.50

6.50

6.50

Average Weighted Call Money Rate (AWCMR)

6.98

6.95

6.75

6.40

5.84

5.52

5.51

Treasury bill yields (Primary market)

91-day

7.51

7.42

7.00

6.75

6.69

5.50

5.08

182-day

8.15

8.06

7.25

6.80

6.82

5.53

5.18

364-day

8.59

8.58

7.50

7.00

6.93

5.66

5.32

Lending Rates

Average Weighted Prime Lending Rate (Weekly)

9.68

9.47

9.24

9.49

9.16

8.48

-

Average Weighted Lending Rate (AWLR)

13.47

13.36

13.22

13.08

12.96

-

-

Average Weighted New Lending Rate (AWNLR)

12.53

12.54

12.19

11.67

11.68

-

-

Deposit Rates

Average Weighted Deposit Rate (AWDR)

8.14

8.06

7.90

7.77

7.57

7.38

-

Average Weighted Fixed Deposit Rate (AWFDR)

9.97

9.83

9.65

9.51

9.26

9.00

-

Average Weighted New Deposit Rate (AWNDR)

9.34

8.55

8.22

7.83

7.83

-

-

Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 02:17:05 UTC
