Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Monetary Policy Review - No. 5 of 2019

months, partly driven by subdued food prices. Although recent upward adjustments to fuel prices as well as administratively determined prices of certain commodities could exert some transitory price pressures in the near term, inflation is likely to remain around the lower bound of the desired inflation target range of 4-6 per cent during the remainder of 2019. Along with well anchored inflation expectations and appropriate timely policy measures, inflation is expected to be maintained within this desired range over the medium term.

Economic growth is likely to be hampered by adverse domestic and global developments

Prevailing economic conditions and the developments observed in leading indicators point to modest economic growth during 2019 as well. Although economic growth is expected to recover gradually towards its potential in the medium term, domestic and global headwinds are likely to delay this recovery. Therefore, it is essential that the available policy spaces are utilised to support productive economic activity without disrupting the improvements achieved in relation to macroeconomic stability.

External sector remains resilient supported by an improved trade balance

The trade deficit continued to improve during the first half of 2019 with the sustained growth of exports and the notable contraction in the growth of imports. Tourist arrivals, which were impacted by the Easter Sunday attacks, continued to recover from the month of June. Workers' remittances recorded a marginal growth in June, although a cumulative moderation was observed during the first half of the year. Foreign financial flows, in the meantime, have been mixed with a net outflow from the Government securities market and a net inflow to the stock market, including primary inflows, thus far during the year. The Sri Lankan rupee appreciated against the US dollar by 2.4 per cent so far during the year, although some depreciation pressure was experienced during the past few days. The depreciation pressure, mainly driven by foreign withdrawals from the Government securities market by a few investors, is expected to be short-lived. Meanwhile, gross official reserves are estimated at US dollars 8.3 billion at end July 2019, providing an import cover of 5.0 months.

Monetary and credit aggregates moderated further

The year-on-year growth of credit disbursed to the private sector by licensed commercial banks continued to decelerate during the first seven months of 2019. Accordingly, the absolute increase in private sector credit remained far below the levels observed in the corresponding period of 2018. As per the Quarterly Survey on Loans and Advances to the private sector by licensed commercial banks, the year-on-year growth of credit towards agriculture, industry and services decelerated further in the second quarter of 2019, while the growth of personal loans and advances accelerated. The