Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Notice to the Depositors/Borrowers of The Finance Company PLC

The licence issued to The Finance Company PLC (TFC) to carry on nance business has been cancelled with e ect from 22nd May 2020, in terms Section 37(3) of the Finance Business Act No 42 of 2011 by the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL). Accordingly, TFC is not authorized to carry on nance business with e ect from 22nd May 2020. Further, a notice of cancellation of the Certi cate of Registration of TFC as a Registered Finance Leasing Establishment under the provisions of the Finance Leasing Act No. 56 of 2000 has been issued with e ect from 22nd May 2020.

The Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme of the CBSL will take necessary actions to pay compensation maximum up to Rs.600,000/- per insured depositor under the applicable laws and regulations. Further information regarding the payment of compensation will be communicated in due course. The remaining deposit balance of all other depositors may be recovered during the process of liquidation subject to the legal provisions applicable for the priority of claims.

All customers who have obtained loans and advances from TFC are required to pay their contractual obligations to the company in accordance with the terms and conditions in their agreements through the following bank accounts. Such customers are also requested to mention the contract number of the relevant lease/loan/advance facility or the contact details (telephone number) of the customer while making the payment to the following bank accounts in the reference eld of the bank slip.

No. Bank /Branch Bank Account No 1. Seylan Bank Plc - Millennium branch 086000040446 001 2. Peoples Bank - Majestic City Branch 200100173225878 3. Bank of Ceylon - Bambalapitiya 71601322 4. Commercial Bank of Ceylon - Ambalantota 1630055501 5. Seylan Bank Plc - Ampara 091032472906 001 6. Seylan Bank Plc - Badulla 0260 02610730 001 7. Commercial Bank of Ceylon - Chilaw 1430008741 8. Seylan Bank Plc - Galle 016032497408 001 9. Peoples Bank - Galle 1691 001 3 1871578 10. Seylan Bank Plc - Gampaha 0110 00200610 001 11. Seylan Bank Plc - Horana 0230 00051113 001 12. Seylan Bank Plc - Millennium - TFC Hyde Park Branch 0860 00040896 001 13. Commercial Bank of Ceylon - Colombo 07 1500025423 14. Peoples Bank - Hyde Park Corner 025 1 001 4 0001539 15. Seylan Bank Plc - Ja Ela 0270 00747331 001 16. Seylan Bank Plc - Ja na 085 002034000 001 17. Seylan Bank - Kalutara 0360 01201192 001 18. Commercial Bank of Ceylon - Kandy 1000366203 19. Seylan Bank Plc - Kegalle 0100 00052876 001 20. Seylan Bank Plc - Kuliyapitiya 0440 01795138 001 21. Seylan Bank - Matara 0020 32533170 001 22. Bank of Ceylon - Matara 0001661518 23. Commercial Bank of Ceylon - Moratuwa 1590033460 24. Seylan Bank Plc - Nugegoda 0120 00206557 001 25. Seylan Bank Plc - NuwaraEliya 0190 30375970 001 26. Peoples Bank - NuwaraEliya 134 1 001 9 1976795

Any customer who fails to pay their contractual obligations through the aforesaid bank accounts will be able to settle their dues through the designated employees of TFC who carry a special identity card authenticated by the members of the Management Panel appointed to TFC by the CBSL. Further, all customers are advised to obtain receipts from such employees for the repayment of loans and advances to TFC. Customers are also advised to verify the authenticity of employees from the members of the Management Panel.

Further, necessary legal actions will be taken against the customers who fail to pay their contractual obligations in accordance with their agreements

For further inquiries:

Institution Purpose Telephone Numbers Email addresses Department of Supervision of Non-Bank Financial Institutions Cancellation of the licence 011 2477573 011 2477229 011 2477504 Resolution and Enforcement Department Payment of compensation under Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance Scheme 011 2398788 dred@cbsl.lk Members of Management Panel appointed to by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka To verify details of 077 6550045 076 2050360 mtmjalaldeen123@gmail.comnihalrodrigo17@gmail.com The Finance Company PLC Deposits 071 1455379 Pawning advances obtained from the company 071 1455379 Loan/lease and other facilities obtained from the company 071 4086248

Director - Supervision of Non Bank Financial Institutions Central Bank of Sri Lanka, No. 30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01

01124775040112477738dsnbfi@cbsl.lk