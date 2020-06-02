Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Notice to the Depositors/Borrowers of The Finance Company PLC

Log in
06/02/2020 | 01:36am EDT

Notice to the Depositors/Borrowers

The Finance Company PLC

The licence issued to The Finance Company PLC (TFC) to carry on nance business has been cancelled with e ect from 22nd May 2020, in terms Section 37(3) of the Finance Business Act No 42 of 2011 by the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL). Accordingly, TFC is not authorized to carry on nance business with e ect from 22nd May 2020. Further, a notice of cancellation of the Certi cate of Registration of TFC as a Registered Finance Leasing Establishment under the provisions of the Finance Leasing Act No. 56 of 2000 has been issued with e ect from 22nd May 2020.

The Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme of the CBSL will take necessary actions to pay compensation maximum up to Rs.600,000/- per insured depositor under the applicable laws and regulations. Further information regarding the payment of compensation will be communicated in due course. The remaining deposit balance of all other depositors may be recovered during the process of liquidation subject to the legal provisions applicable for the priority of claims.

All customers who have obtained loans and advances from TFC are required to pay their contractual obligations to the company in accordance with the terms and conditions in their agreements through the following bank accounts. Such customers are also requested to mention the contract number of the relevant lease/loan/advance facility or the contact details (telephone number) of the customer while making the payment to the following bank accounts in the reference eld of the bank slip.

No.

Bank /Branch

Bank Account No

1.

Seylan Bank Plc - Millennium branch

086000040446 001

2.

Peoples Bank - Majestic City Branch

200100173225878

3.

Bank of Ceylon - Bambalapitiya

71601322

4.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon - Ambalantota

1630055501

5.

Seylan Bank Plc - Ampara

091032472906 001

6.

Seylan Bank Plc - Badulla

0260 02610730 001

7.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon - Chilaw

1430008741

8.

Seylan Bank Plc - Galle

016032497408 001

9.

Peoples Bank - Galle

1691 001 3 1871578

10.

Seylan Bank Plc - Gampaha

0110 00200610 001

11.

Seylan Bank Plc - Horana

0230 00051113 001

12.

Seylan Bank Plc - Millennium - TFC Hyde Park Branch

0860 00040896 001

13.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon - Colombo 07

1500025423

14.

Peoples Bank - Hyde Park Corner

025 1 001 4 0001539

15.

Seylan Bank Plc - Ja Ela

0270 00747331 001

16.

Seylan Bank Plc - Ja na

085 002034000 001

17.

Seylan Bank - Kalutara

0360 01201192 001

18.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon - Kandy

1000366203

19.

Seylan Bank Plc - Kegalle

0100 00052876 001

20.

Seylan Bank Plc - Kuliyapitiya

0440 01795138 001

21.

Seylan Bank - Matara

0020 32533170 001

22.

Bank of Ceylon - Matara

0001661518

23.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon - Moratuwa

1590033460

24.

Seylan Bank Plc - Nugegoda

0120 00206557 001

25.

Seylan Bank Plc - NuwaraEliya

0190 30375970 001

26.

Peoples Bank - NuwaraEliya

134 1 001 9 1976795

Any customer who fails to pay their contractual obligations through the aforesaid bank accounts will be able to settle their dues through the designated employees of TFC who carry a special identity card authenticated by the members of the Management Panel appointed to TFC by the CBSL. Further, all customers are advised to obtain receipts from such employees for the repayment of loans and advances to TFC. Customers are also advised to verify the authenticity of employees from the members of the Management Panel.

Further, necessary legal actions will be taken against the customers who fail to pay their contractual obligations in accordance with their agreements

For further inquiries:

Institution

Purpose

Telephone Numbers

Email addresses

Department of Supervision of Non-Bank Financial Institutions

Cancellation of the licence

011 2477573

011 2477229

011 2477504

Resolution and Enforcement Department

Payment of compensation under Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance Scheme

011 2398788

dred@cbsl.lk

Members of Management Panel appointed to by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

To verify details of

077 6550045 076 2050360

mtmjalaldeen123@gmail.comnihalrodrigo17@gmail.com

The Finance Company PLC

Deposits

071 1455379

Pawning advances obtained from the company

071 1455379

Loan/lease and other facilities obtained from the company

071 4086248

Director - Supervision of Non Bank Financial Institutions Central Bank of Sri Lanka, No. 30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01

01124775040112477738dsnbfi@cbsl.lk

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 05:35:07 UTC
