Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Notice to the Depositors of TKS Finance Limited

Notice to the Depositors of TKS Finance Limited (TKSFL)

The licence issued to TKS Finance Limited (TKSFL) to carry on finance business has been cancelled with effect from 19.09.2019 in terms of Section 37 of the Finance Business Act No. 42 of 2011 and the Certificate of Registration of TKSFL as a Registered Finance Leasing Establishment under the provisions of the Finance Leasing Act No. 56 of 2000 (FLA) has been cancelled with effect from 09.10.2019. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) will take steps to pay compensation to all insured depositors as per the provisions of the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme.

All depositors are hereby requested to submit the duly completed claim forms as specified below along with required documents as given in the instructions for paying compensation. Joint depositors are required to submit separate claim forms. Compensation payments for depositors will be directly credited to specified bank accounts through Sri Lanka Inter Bank Payment System (SLIPS).

The claim form is also available in the Central Bank web site - www.cbsl.gov.lk and copies of the same are available at Head Office and Regional Offices of CBSL in Matale, Matara, Anuradhapura, Trincomalee, Nuwara Eliya and Kilinochchi. Duly completed claim forms along with the required documents should either be hand delivered to CBSL mail room or be sent by registered post on or before 15.11.2019 to the following address. Please mention as "TKSFL" on the top left-hand corner of the envelop. Any further details can be obtained from CBSL Head Office through the telephone numbers given below.

The Director
Resolution and Enforcement Department
Central Bank of Sri Lanka
No. 30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01

For further Inquiries:
0112 - 398530
0112 - 477261
0112 - 477583

TKS Finance Limited (TKSFL)
Official Identification No:
Claim form with Declaration

Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme

Each depositor should submit claim forms including details of joint accounts. Such joint accounts holder shall submit separate claim forms. For completion of this form please refer to the instructions given below.

1. DETAILS OF DEPOSITOR :-

Full Name :- ............................................................................................................................................... Identi cation Nos: (instructions No. (I) and (IV(a) & (e) given below)

a. National Identity card No./ Business Registration :-................................................................

b. Passport No:- ........................................... c. Driving license No. :................................................ 1.3 Current Address:-..................................................................................................................................... 1.4 Telephone Nos :- Fixed......................... Mobile...............................

E-mail Address: - ....................................................

2. DETAILS OF DEPOSITOR'S BANK ACCOUNT TO MAKE COMPENSATION :- (instructions No. (IV (c) given below)

Name of the account holder :-.......................................................

2.2 Name of the bank:-.............................. 2.3 Bank Account No :-...........................................

2.4 Name of the branch at which the account is maintained: -.................................................

3. DEPOSIT DETAILS AS AT 19.09.2019 (details should be provided separately for each deposit and use separate sheet for additional details) (please read instructions No. (III & IV (b)) given below):

Account Number/Deposit Type of Deposit Amount of Deposit Serial No. savings/FD certicate No. (Rs. ) (Individual/Joint)

4. DETAILS OF LOANS OUTSTANDING WITH TKSFL AS AT 19.09.2019 (details should be provided separately for each loan and use separate sheet for additional details) (Please read instructions no. (IV) (d) given below)

(i) Loan Amount Granted Rs.................. (ii) Interest Rate of...................... % (iii) Term of the Loan.......................... (iv) Date of the Loan Granted ...................... (v) Instalment Value Rs.................... (vi) Frequency (monthly, semi-annually, annually) (vii) Date of the Last Payment................ (viii) Prinicple/ Capital Outstanding Rs.................... (ix) Total balance outstanding Rs........... (x) Type of Security........................... 5. DECLARATION (Please read instructions no. (II) given below) :- I,.....................................................................(name of the claimant or legal beneciary) of ......................................................................... (address of the claimant) state that this claim is made on behalf of.................................................................. (name of the depositor) and that no part of said

deposit has been paid, that no endorsement or assignment of the same or any part thereof has been given nor do I have any other outstanding loans with the said institution as set out above.

The claimant shall hereby agrees to indemnify, hold harmless the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme (SLDILSS), the Monetary Board CBSL and any of its employees, ocers, representatives and agents from and against any and all claims including but not limited to liabilities, interest, loses, costs, charges, claimed and demanded by any 3rd party, on my deposit/s, upon receipt of payment of compensation made by SLDILSS.

Signature of the claimant: ........................................................... Armed to at....................... on this.......................... day of........................... 20................. before me.

Signature:

..........................................................................

Attorney at Law/Notary Public/Commissioner for Oaths/Justice of the Peace

Ocial Stamp:

I. All relevant identication details should be lled considering the followings;

In the case of individual accounts, National Identity Card (NIC)/Passport/Driving Licence (DL); In the case of joint accounts, NIC/Passport/Driving Licence of each joint account holder; In the case of minor accounts, NIC/Passport/Driving Licence of guardians and the birth certi cate of the minor; In the case of sole proprietorship, an unregistered club, society, partnership or any other unincorporated entity, NIC/Passport/ Driving Licence of authorized signatories/partners; In the case of a company incorporated under Companies Act, Form 20 (i.e, change of director/secretary or particulars of director/secretary), the Certi cate of Incorporation and such other documents as may be required based on the changes of status of the company shall be provided; In the case of other registered institutions - under Divisional /Local Government bodies, certi cates of registrations from relevant authority shall be provided. If depositor is submitting his own claim form (including joint account holders) the respective depositor should mention his name under both depositor and claimant or legal bene ciary in declaration section of the claim

form.

In the case of xed deposit 'Amount of Deposit' should be the last renewed deposit value or if not the face value of the xed deposit certicate.

IV. The following documents should be provided with the claim forms;