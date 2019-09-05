Log in
Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Open Market Operations - 05 September 2019

09/05/2019 | 07:07am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued ByDomestic Operations Department

Date5 September 2019

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

7.54

7.64

Minimum Rate (%)

7.40

7.55

Maximum Rate (%)

7.65

7.72

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

14,050

7,821

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

12,450

7,821

2. Open Market Operations

  1. Overnight Reverse Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

20,000

Auction Date

5 September 2019

Date of settlement

5 September 2019

Date of Maturity

6 September 2019

Bids Received (Rs. million)

14,700

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

14,700

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

7.25

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

7.55

Weighted Average Yield (%)

7.48

ii.

Long Term Reverse Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

20,000

Auction Date

5 September 2019

Date of settlement

6 September 2019

Date of Maturity

20 September 2019

Days to mature

14

Bids Received (Rs. million)

7,500

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

7,500

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

7.25

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

7.40

Weighted Average Yield (%)

7.30

iii.

Outright Purchase of Treasury Bills

Amount Offered

2,000

2,000

2,000

(Rs. million)

Auction Date

5 September 2019

5 September

5 September 2019

2019

Date of settlement

6 September 2019

6 September

6 September 2019

2019

Date of Maturity

31 July 2020

7 August 2020

14 August 2020

Days to Maturity

329

336

343

Bids Received

1,500

3,000

2,700

(Rs. million)

Amount Accepted

1,250

1,000

1,200

(Rs. million)

Minimum Accepted

7.94

7.92

7.93

Rate (%)

Maximum Accepted

7.98

7.97

8.00

Rate (%)

Weighted Average

7.96

7.93

7.97

Yield (%)

3.

Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

23,299

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

-

4.

CBSL Treasury Bill Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

85,118.47

Book Value (Rs. million)

83,247.07

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 11:06:04 UTC
