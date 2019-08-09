Log in
Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Open Market Operations - 09 August 2019

08/09/2019 | 10:36am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued ByDomestic Operations Department

Date9 August 2019

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

7.80

7.89

Minimum Rate (%)

7.70

7.75

Maximum Rate (%)

7.90

7.98

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

27,680

6,070

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

26,050

5,770

2. Open Market Operations

  1. Overnight Reverse Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

20,000

Auction Date

9 August 2019

Date of settlement

9 August 2019

Date of Maturity

13 August 2019

Bids Received (Rs. million)

14,900

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

14,900

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

7.70

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

7.85

Weighted Average Yield (%)

7.78

  1. Outright Purchase of Treasury Bills

Amount Offered

2,000

2,000

2,000

(Rs. million)

Auction Date

9 August 2019

9 August 2019

9 August 2019

Date of settlement

13 August 2019

13 August 2019

13 August 2019

Date of Maturity

15 November 2019

6 March 2020

8 May 2020

Days to Maturity

94

206

269

Bids Received

0.00

600

0.00

(Rs. million)

Amount Accepted

-

200

-

(Rs. million)

Minimum Accepted

-

7.75

-

Rate (%)

Maximum Accepted

-

7.75

-

Rate (%)

Weighted Average

-

7.75

-

Yield (%)

3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

37,317

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

-

4. CBSL Treasury Bill Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

105,893.47

Book Value (Rs. million)

104,138.18

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 14:35:08 UTC
