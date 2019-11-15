Log in
Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Open Market Operations - 15 November 2019

11/15/2019 | 05:50am EST

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Domestic Operations Department

Date 15 November 2019

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

7.52

7.64

Minimum Rate (%)

7.40

7.57

Maximum Rate (%)

7.55

7.75

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

15,140

3,074

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

14,540

3,074

2. Open Market Operations

  1. Overnight Reverse Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

15,000

Auction Date

15 November 2019

Date of settlement

15 November 2019

Date of Maturity

18 November 2019

Bids Received (Rs. million)

23,350

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

15,000

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

7.50

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

7.57

Weighted Average Yield (%)

7.53

ii.

Short Term Reverse Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

10,000

Auction Date

15 November 2019

Date of settlement

15 November 2019

Date of Maturity

22 November 2019

Bids Received (Rs. million)

0.00

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

0.00

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

-

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

-

iii.

Long Term Reverse Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

20,000

Auction Date

15 November 2019

Date of settlement

18 November 2019

Date of Maturity

2 December 2019

Days to mature

14

Bids Received (Rs. million)

23,600

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

20,000

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

7.57

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

7.67

Weighted Average Yield (%)

7.65

3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

24,439

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

5,541

4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

80,077.59

Book Value (Rs. million)

79,721.82

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 10:49:04 UTC
