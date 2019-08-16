Log in
Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Open Market Operations - 16 August 2019

08/16/2019 | 06:52am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Domestic Operations Department

Date 16 August 2019

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

7.78

7.92

Minimum Rate (%)

7.75

7.80

Maximum Rate (%)

7.85

7.95

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

19,320

5,745

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

16,760

5,745

2. Open Market Operations

  1. Overnight Reverse Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

15,000

Auction Date

16 August 2019

Date of settlement

16 August 2019

Date of Maturity

19 August 2019

Bids Received (Rs. million)

6,800

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

6,800

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

7.71

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

7.77

Weighted Average Yield (%)

7.75

ii.

Short Term Reverse Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

20,000

Auction Date

16 August 2019

Date of settlement

16 August 2019

Date of Maturity

23 August 2019

Bids Received (Rs. million)

2,550

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

2,550

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

7.70

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

7.80

Weighted Average Yield (%)

7.79

iii.

Long Term Reverse Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

30,000

Auction Date

16 August 2019

Date of settlement

19 August 2019

Date of Maturity

2 September 2019

Days to mature

14

Bids Received (Rs. million)

3,000

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

3,000

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

7.75

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

7.80

Weighted Average Yield (%)

7.77

  1. Outright Purchase of Treasury Bills

Amount Offered

2,000

2,000

2,000

(Rs. million)

Auction Date

16 August 2019

16 August 2019

16 August 2019

Date of settlement

19 August 2019

19 August 2019

19 August 2019

Date of Maturity

24 April 2020

1 May 2020

8 May 2020

Days to Maturity

249

256

263

Bids Received

0.00

100

2,000

(Rs. million)

Amount Accepted (Rs.

0.00

100

2,000

million)

Minimum Accepted

-

7.86

7.86

Rate (%)

Maximum Accepted

-

7.86

7.86

Rate (%)

Weighted Average

-

7.86

7.86

Yield (%)

3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

16,991

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

443

4. CBSL Treasury Bill Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

77,843.47

Book Value (Rs. million)

76,673.74

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 10:51:09 UTC
