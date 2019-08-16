Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Open Market Operations - 16 August 2019

Communications Department
Date 16 August 2019
1. Overnight Money Market Transactions
|
|
Call Money Market
|
Repo Market
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Rate (%)
|
7.78
|
7.92
|
|
|
|
Minimum Rate (%)
|
7.75
|
7.80
|
|
|
|
Maximum Rate (%)
|
7.85
|
7.95
|
|
|
|
Total Gross amount (Rs. million)
|
19,320
|
5,745
|
|
|
|
Total Net amount (Rs. million)
|
16,760
|
5,745
|
|
|
2. Open Market Operations
-
Overnight Reverse Repo Auction
|
Amount Offered (Rs. million)
|
15,000
|
|
|
Auction Date
|
16 August 2019
|
|
|
Date of settlement
|
16 August 2019
|
|
|
Date of Maturity
|
19 August 2019
|
|
|
Bids Received (Rs. million)
|
6,800
|
|
|
Amount Accepted (Rs. million)
|
6,800
|
|
|
Minimum Accepted Rate (%)
|
7.71
|
|
|
Maximum Accepted Rate (%)
|
7.77
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
7.75
|
|
|
ii.
|
Short Term Reverse Repo Auction
|
|
|
|
Amount Offered (Rs. million)
|
20,000
|
|
|
Auction Date
|
16 August 2019
|
|
|
Date of settlement
|
16 August 2019
|
|
|
Date of Maturity
|
23 August 2019
|
|
|
Bids Received (Rs. million)
|
2,550
|
|
|
|
|
Amount Accepted (Rs. million)
|
2,550
|
|
|
|
|
Minimum Accepted Rate (%)
|
7.70
|
|
|
|
|
Maximum Accepted Rate (%)
|
7.80
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
7.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
iii.
|
Long Term Reverse Repo Auction
|
|
|
|
Amount Offered (Rs. million)
|
30,000
|
|
|
Auction Date
|
16 August 2019
|
|
|
Date of settlement
|
19 August 2019
|
|
|
Date of Maturity
|
2 September 2019
|
|
|
Days to mature
|
14
|
|
|
Bids Received (Rs. million)
|
3,000
|
|
|
Amount Accepted (Rs. million)
|
3,000
|
|
|
Minimum Accepted Rate (%)
|
7.75
|
|
|
Maximum Accepted Rate (%)
|
7.80
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
7.77
|
|
|
-
Outright Purchase of Treasury Bills
|
Amount Offered
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
(Rs. million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auction Date
|
16 August 2019
|
16 August 2019
|
16 August 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Date of settlement
|
19 August 2019
|
19 August 2019
|
19 August 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Maturity
|
24 April 2020
|
1 May 2020
|
8 May 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Days to Maturity
|
249
|
256
|
263
|
|
|
|
|
Bids Received
|
0.00
|
100
|
2,000
|
(Rs. million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount Accepted (Rs.
|
0.00
|
100
|
2,000
|
million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minimum Accepted
|
-
|
7.86
|
7.86
|
Rate (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maximum Accepted
|
-
|
7.86
|
7.86
|
Rate (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average
|
-
|
7.86
|
7.86
|
Yield (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility
|
Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)
|
16,991
|
|
|
Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)
|
443
|
|
4. CBSL Treasury Bill Holdings
|
Face Value (Rs. million)
|
77,843.47
|
Book Value (Rs. million)
|
76,673.74
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
