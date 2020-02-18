Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Open Market Operations - 18 February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 06:05am EST

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued ByDomestic Operations Department

Date18 February 2020

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

6.97

7.06

Minimum Rate (%)

6.95

7.00

Maximum Rate (%)

7.00

7.20

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

24,700

26,060

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

24,700

22,691

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

24,296

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

600

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

69,482.21

Book Value (Rs. million)

70,240.22

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 11:04:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
06:24aOil drops below $57 on coronavirus impact and OPEC+ delay
RE
06:24aOil drops below $57 on coronavirus impact and OPEC+ delay
RE
06:24aOil drops below $57 on coronavirus impact and OPEC+ delay
RE
06:22aEU adds Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey
RE
06:20aWalmart's holiday sales hurt by shorter season, lower demand for apparel
RE
06:17aEuro drops against dollar after bleak German investor survey
RE
06:16aEuro drops against dollar after bleak German investor survey
RE
06:10aArea of potatoes planted in 2019 the second lowest on record
PU
06:10aACCIONA ENERGÍA : is pioneering the application of Blockchain to emissions trading in an alliance with Climatetrade
PU
06:05aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Open Market Operations - 18 February 2020
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
2INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
3NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
4BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA
5RENAULT : French finance minister warns Renault against job cuts, factory closures

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group