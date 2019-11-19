Log in
Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Open Market Operations - 19 November 2019

11/19/2019 | 05:30am EST

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Domestic Operations Department

Date 19 November 2019

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

7.53

7.58

Minimum Rate (%)

7.50

7.52

Maximum Rate (%)

7.55

7.70

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

15,410

10,265

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

14,125

10,265

2. Open Market Operations

  1. Overnight Reverse Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

15,000

Auction Date

19 November 2019

Date of settlement

19 November 2019

Date of Maturity

20 November 2019

Bids Received (Rs. million)

15,700

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

15,000

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

7.48

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

7.55

Weighted Average Yield (%)

7.53

3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

25,466

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

12

4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

80,077.59

Book Value (Rs. million)

79,798.26

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 10:29:06 UTC
