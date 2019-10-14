Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Recruitment for the Post of Management Trainee of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2019 | 11:42pm EDT

RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF MANAGEMENT TRAINEE OF THE CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA

Please note that the closing date for submitting the applications for the above post via the Online Recruitment System of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka is extended until 22nd October, 2019.

Accordingly, those who wish to apply for the same are able to submit their applications through the following link on or before 22nd October, 2019.

Kindly note that the applicants should fulfill the eligibility criteria as at 15th October, 2019, as stipulated in the advertisement published earlier in this regard in newspapers and the CBSL website.

Web Link : https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/careers

Director - Human Resources

Central Bank of Sri Lanka, No. 30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01

Telephone: 0112477330 Fax: 0112477715

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 03:41:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:53pStocks rise on cautious Brexit deal hopes, oil extends losses
RE
11:42pCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Recruitment for the Post of Management Trainee of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka
PU
11:40pChina's factory prices post steepest fall in three years
RE
11:22pAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : Legislative Council needs to pass the South Australian Mining Bill
PU
11:22pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Economies Agree on Principles and Actions to Support Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics
PU
11:20pChina's factory prices post steepest fall in 3 years
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15pWEWORK PREFERS JPMORGAN'S FINANCING PACKAGE OVER SOFTBANK'S CONTROL : Bloomberg
RE
11:07pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Xi Jinping Arrives in Kathmandu for a State Visit to Nepal
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rise on cautious Brexit deal hopes, oil extends losses
2Climate change activists target BlackRock in London
3EXCLUSIVE: No choice but to invest in oil, Shell CEO says
4EBAY INC. : Facebook's Libra announces board as support shrinks further
5SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION : BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group