Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Recruitment for the Post of Management Trainee of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF MANAGEMENT TRAINEE OF THE CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA

Please note that the closing date for submitting the applications for the above post via the Online Recruitment System of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka is extended until 22nd October, 2019.

Accordingly, those who wish to apply for the same are able to submit their applications through the following link on or before 22nd October, 2019.

Kindly note that the applicants should fulfill the eligibility criteria as at 15th October, 2019, as stipulated in the advertisement published earlier in this regard in newspapers and the CBSL website.

Web Link : https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/careers

Director - Human Resources