Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Regulatory Action on a Primary Dealer - Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC

02/17/2020 | 05:37am GMT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel: 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By

Bank Supervision Department and Public Debt Department

Date

17.02.2020

Regulatory Action on a Primary Dealer - Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, acting in terms of the Regulations made under the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance and the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance, has decided to extend the suspension of business and activities of the Primary Dealer Unit of Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC (PABC) for a period of six months with effect from 10.00 a.m. on 15th February 2020, in order to continue the investigations being conducted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The Central Bank wishes to emphasize that this regulatory action suspends PABC's access to the primary auctions for government securities. It does not affect any of the other activities/services of PABC.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 05:36:02 UTC
