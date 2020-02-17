Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Regulatory Action on a Primary Dealer - Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC

Communications Department
Press Release
Issued By
Bank Supervision Department and Public Debt Department
Date
17.02.2020
Regulatory Action on a Primary Dealer - Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC
The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, acting in terms of the Regulations made under the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance and the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance, has decided to extend the suspension of business and activities of the Primary Dealer Unit of Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC (PABC) for a period of six months with effect from 10.00 a.m. on 15th February 2020, in order to continue the investigations being conducted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.
The Central Bank wishes to emphasize that this regulatory action suspends PABC's access to the primary auctions for government securities. It does not affect any of the other activities/services of PABC.
