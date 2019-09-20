Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Release of 'Sri Lanka Socio Economic Data - 2019' Publication

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Statistics Department

20 September 2019

Release of "Sri Lanka Socio Economic Data - 2019" Publication

"Sri Lanka Socio Economic Data - 2019", the annually published data folder of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, is now available for public information. The current data folder is the 42nd volume of the series.

This easy-to-carry booklet contains information categorized under 14 topics, namely, Country Profile; Key Economic Indicators; Country Comparisons; Socio Economic Conditions; Human Resources; National Accounts; Agriculture; Industry; Economic and Social Infrastructure; Prices and Wages; External Trade and Tourism; External Finance; Government Finance; and Money Banking and Finance.

As the data folder presents a wide range of socio economic data of current interest in summary form, it will be a very useful reference material for policy makers, researchers, academics, professionals, students and the general public.

The publication can be purchased for Rs. 50/- from the Sales and Distribution Counter of the Central Bank at its Central Point Building (Chatham Street, Colombo 01), Centre for Banking Studies (No. 58, Sri Jayewardenepura Mawatha, Rajagiriya) and Regional Offices of the Central Bank (Matara, Matale, Nuwara Eliya, Kilinochchi, Trincomalee and Anuradhapura) and the electronic version can be accessed through the Central Bank website (http://www.cbsl.gov.lk).