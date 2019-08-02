Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Rs. 18,500 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction on 07th August 2019

Log in
08/02/2019 | 08:10am EDT

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF TREASURY BILLS

Rs. 18,500 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction on 07th August 2019

The details of Treasury bill issues are as follows.

Maturity Period 91 Days 182 Days 364 Days ISIN* LKA09119K089 LKA18220B075 LKA36420H076

Total

Amount Offered (Rs. Mn.) 2,500 1,500 14,500

18,500

Date of Auction

:

07th August 2019

Date of Settlement

:

09th August 2019

Date of Issue

:

09th August 2019

Closing date and time of bid submission

:

Wednesday 07th August 2019, at 11.00 a.m.

Minimum amount of a bid

:

Rupees five million (Rs.5,000,000/-) and

multiples of Rupees one million (Rs.1,000,000/-)

there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Government Securities. Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The CBSL may accept a higher or lower amount than the offered amounts for each maturity by reallocating amounts between the maturities, depending on the market conditions, but without exceeding the total amount on offer at this auction.

The general public is invited to purchase Treasury bills from the following

Primary Dealers or any other Licensed Commercial Banks

Acuity Securities Ltd. 2206297

Bank of Ceylon 2541938

Capital Alliance Ltd 2317777

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC 2332319

First Capital Treasuries PLC 2639883

NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd 2425010

People's Bank 2458935

Sampath Bank PLC 2305842

Seylan Bank PLC 2456340

Union Bank of Colombo PLC 2374158

WealthTrust Securities Ltd 2675096

* International Securities Identification Number

Issuing Office

Public Debt Department Central Bank of Sri Lanka

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1. Telephone:+94 11 2477011 Fax:+94 11 2477687 Web:www.cbsl.gov.lk

M. Z. M. Aazim

Superintendent / Registrar of Public Debt

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 12:09:08 UTC
