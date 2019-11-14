Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Rs. 19,000 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction on 20th November 2019

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA
ISSUE OF TREASURY BILLS
Rs. 19,000 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction
on 20th November 2019
The details of Treasury bill issues are as follows.
|
Maturity Period
|
91 Days
|
182 Days
|
364 Days
|
Total
|
ISIN*
|
LKA09120B219 LKA18220E228
|
LKA36420K203
|
|
Amount Offered (Rs. Mn.)
|
4,000
|
5,000
|
|
10,000
|
19,000
|
Date of Auction
|
|
:
|
20th November 2019
|
|
Date of Settlement
|
|
:
|
22nd November 2019
|
|
Date of Issue
|
|
:
|
22nd November 2019
|
|
Closing date and time of bid submission
|
: Wednesday 20th November 2019, at 11.00 a.m.
|
Minimum amount of a bid
|
: Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and
multiples of Rupees one million (Rs. 1,000,000/-) there onwards.
Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Government Securities. Bids should be made only through the
electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
The CBSL may accept a higher or lower amount than the offered amounts for each maturity by reallocating
amounts between the maturities, depending on the market conditions, but without exceeding the total amount
on offer at this auction.
The general public is invited to purchaseTreasury bills from the following
Primary Dealers or any other Licensed Commercial Banks
|
Acuity Securities Ltd.
|
2206297
|
People's Bank
|
2458935
|
Bank of Ceylon
|
2541938
|
Sampath Bank PLC
|
2305842
|
Capital Alliance Ltd
|
2317777
|
Seylan Bank PLC
|
2456340
|
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
|
2332319
|
Union Bank of Colombo PLC
|
2374158
|
First Capital Treasuries PLC
|
2639883
|
WealthTrust Securities Ltd
|
2675096
|
NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd
|
2425010
|
|
|
* International Securities Identification Number
|
|
Issuing Office
|
M. Z. M. Aazim
|
Public Debt Department
|
Superintendent / Registrar of Public Debt
|
Central Bank of Sri Lanka
|
|
30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1.
|
|
Telephone: +94 11 2477011 Fax:+94 11 2477687
|
|
Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk
|
