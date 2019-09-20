Log in
Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Rs. 20,000 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction on 25th September 2019

0
09/20/2019 | 05:12am EDT

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF TREASURY BILLS

Rs. 20,000 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction

on 25th September 2019

The details of Treasury bill issues are as follows.

Maturity Period

91 Days

182 Days

364 Days

Total

ISIN*

LKA09119L277 LKA18220C271

LKA36420I256

Amount Offered (Rs. Mn.)

5,000

3,000

12,000

20,000

Date of Auction

:

25th September 2019

Date of Settlement

:

27th September 2019

Date of Issue

:

27th September 2019

Closing date and time of bid submission

: Wednesday 25th September 2019, at 11.00 a.m.

Minimum amount of a bid

: Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and

multiples of Rupees one million (Rs. 1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Government Securities. Bids should be made only through the

electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The CBSL may accept a higher or lower amount than the offered amounts for each maturity by reallocating

amounts between the maturities, depending on the market conditions, but without exceeding the total amount

on offer at this auction.

The general public is invited to purchaseTreasury bills from the following

Primary Dealers or any other Licensed Commercial Banks

Acuity Securities Ltd.

2206297

People's Bank

2458935

Bank of Ceylon

2541938

Sampath Bank PLC

2305842

Capital Alliance Ltd

2317777

Seylan Bank PLC

2456340

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC

2332319

Union Bank of Colombo PLC

2374158

First Capital Treasuries PLC

2639883

WealthTrust Securities Ltd

2675096

NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd

2425010

* International Securities Identification Number

Issuing Office

M. Z. M. Aazim

Public Debt Department

Superintendent / Registrar of Public Debt

Central Bank of Sri Lanka

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1.

Telephone: +94 11 2477011 Fax:+94 11 2477687

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 09:11:09 UTC
0
