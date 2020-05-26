Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago : 1631

Log in
05/26/2020 | 05:28am EDT

INVEST IN TREASURY BILLS TODAY!!

Treasury Bills are government-guaranteed investment instruments that are available to individuals and institutions. The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago issues treasury bills of varying tenors to the public. With the last auctioned 91-day, 182-day and 364-day yielding 1.03%, 1.43% and 2.20% respectively, these can help you achieve your savings and investment goals.

Individuals and institutions are invited to submit bids to the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago by 12:00 noon on the auction date for the following upcoming issue:

T-Bill #

Tenor

Face Value

Auction Date

Issue Date

1630

91 days

$75M

Apr 20, 2020

Apr 22, 2020

1631

182 days

$100M

Apr 23, 2020

Apr 27, 2020

All customers must provide two (2) valid forms of ID and proof of address.

Payments for bills must be made by certified cheque payable to the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago and must accompany each tender. Cheque payments must be submitted no later than three (3) working days prior to the auction date. Cash payments accepted up until auction date.

For application forms, procedures, results of previous bids and more information, please visit our website at https://www.central-bank.org.tt/core-functions/market-operations/treasury-billsor contact 621-2288or 235-2288ext. 2040/2043/2079.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
