Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago : Career Opportunities- Senior Technical Analyst, Security and Technical Analyst, Security

CAREER OPPORTUNITIES SENIOR TECHNICAL ANALYST, SECURITY & TECHNICAL ANALYST, SECURITY

The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago is seeking a Senior Technical Analyst, Security and a Technical Analyst, Security to join its IT Department.

SENIOR TECHNICAL ANALYST, SECURITY

JOB SUMMARY:

Recommends, develops and implements solutions to business needs and procedures, changes and/or additions for the operation and maintenance of a secure IT infrastructure to assure continuity of service while monitoring overall performance and usage of the network and databases for breaches.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Monitors computer enterprise networks for security issues and investigate security breaches and other cyber security incidents when they occur based on established policies and protocols.

2. Installs security measures, authentication protocols, hardware, and software to protect systems and information infrastructure, including firewalls and data encryption programs.

3. Conducts security assessments through vulnerability testing and risk analysis and perform both internal and external security audits.

4. Analyzes security breaches to identify their root cause and documents findings and assesses any consequences.

5. Works with other security team members and department heads to formulate and perform tests, audit protocols, and other techniques to uncover network vulnerabilities.

6. Reviews the latest security alerts, both internal and external, to determine relevancy and urgency regarding the Bank's established policies.

7. Ensures that digital assets are protected from unauthorized access including both cloud and on premise infrastructures and public-facing or internal systems.

8. Provides reports and other documentation for IT administrators, managers, and security team members to use to evaluate the efficacy of security policies.

9. Researches security enhancements, innovations, and makes appropriate recommendations for improvement of the Bank's systems as necessary.

10. Ensures security standards are adhered to during the implementation of all systems and performs other related job functions as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

• A first degree (at least Lower Second Class Honors or G.P.A) in degree in Computer Science or any related discipline.

• Certification in Information Security (CISSP, CISM, CISA).

• At least 4-6 years' experience in Information Technology with at least 2 years' experience within the Information Security field.

• Experience monitoring network traffic to detect and respond to potential threats.

• Knowledge of relevant and emerging industry standards, intrusion and computer forensics.

SKILLS AND TRAINING CONSIDERED AS ASSETS FOR THE JOB:

• Critical thinking and analytical skills.

• Good Communication skills.

• Supervisory training.

TECHNICAL ANALYST, SECURITY

JOB SUMMARY:

To assist with the implementation of solutions to protect the Bank's computer systems, networks and information assets from attacks and exploits and prepare procedures for the operation and maintenance of a secure IT infrastructure, while monitoring systems for existing or potential vulnerabilities and security breaches.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Monitors the Bank's computer enterprise networks for security issues and investigates security breaches and other cyber security incidents.

2. Installs security measures, authentication protocols, hardware and software to protect systems and information infrastructure.

3. Analyses the impact of system exploits and provides recommendations to mitigate any identified compromises and/or risks.

4. Performs electronic discovery and forensic analysis that provides evidence for internal and external investigations.

5. Reviews and ensures the Bank maintains compliance to relevant regulations and standards.

6. Assists with the execution of project assignments and system installation/modification to ensure effectiveness in meeting user needs; completes and implements project documentation as per ITIL standards.

7. Provides direction and technical training to IT personnel who provide first level troubleshooting and maintenance of the security infrastructure; ensures knowledge transfers are completed after all projects under purview are implemented.

8. Assists in defining standards, policies and procedures related to the security of network, operating systems and databases.

9. Performs other related job functions.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

• A first degree (at least Lower Second Class Honors or G.P.A of 3.0) in Computer Science or any related discipline or Professional Qualification.

• CISSP, CISM or related qualification in Information Security.

• At least 1-3 years' experience in a similar environment.

• Experience in Information Security or related field.

• Experience monitoring network traffic to detect and respond to potential threats.

SKILLS AND TRAINING CONSIDERED AS ASSETS FOR THE JOB:

• Knowledge of relevant and merging industry standards, computer forensics intrusion and computer forensics.

• Critical thinking and analytical skills.

To Apply:

Please email your CV tocareers@hrc-associates.comand include "Technical Analyst, CBTT Application" in the subject line of your email.

Closing Date: Monday, July 13, 2020

We wish to thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those favourably considered will be contacted.