Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago : Media Release

MEDIA RELEASE

JOINT PUBLIC ADVISORY BY THE

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION, THE FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE UNIT OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO AND THE CENTRAL BANK OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

ON

"PYRAMID SCHEMES" MARKETED IN TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

The Financial System Regulatory Authorities: the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC), the Financial Intelligence Unit of Trinidad and Tobago (FIU) and the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) are jointly issuing this Advisory to the public to be cautious about entering into ventures commonly referred to as "pyramid schemes".

These schemes are currently being heavily marketed to nationals through online chat groups, via

virtual meeting platforms and by direct face-to-face contact. Pyramid schemes may take many forms and are often falsely presented as new investments including different types of securities, foreign currency trades and even traditional "sou-sou"arrangements.

How can you recognise a Pyramid Scheme?