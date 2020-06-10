|
Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago : Visual Summary - Monetary Policy Report, May 2020
06/10/2020 | 04:43pm EDT
Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago Monetary Policy Report, May 2020
The emergence and spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has wreaked havoc globally, impacting the health, well-being and lives of millions.
The scal measures adopted by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago were complemented by strong monetary policy action by the Central Bank.
GLOBAL RESPONSE AND IMPACT
|
|
Disrupted
|
|
supply chains
|
Travel restrictions
|
Depressed
|
global demand
|
|
Stay-at-home orders
|
Increased
|
unemployment
|
|
Social distancing
|
Reduced
|
economic activity
|
|
|
Jolted nancial and
|
|
commodity markets
|
Regional Developments
|
Domestic Developments
|
Loss of economic activity,
|
Worsened scal accounts due to
|
especially within the tourism
|
fall in energy prices.
|
sector.
|
|
Compromised government
|
Constrained domestic
|
revenue given COVID-19
|
economic activity and increased
|
containment measures.
|
unemployment.
COVID RESPONSE - CENTRAL BANK OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
|
Objectives
|
Accommodative Policy
|
Impact
|
|
Response
|
Augment liquidity in support of the economy and the nancial system.
Make credit more accessible and cheaper.
The Repo rate was reduced from 5.00% to 3.50% on March 17, 2020.
The Reserve Requirement Ratio for commercial banks was reduced from 17% to 14% on March 17, 2020.
Average daily excess liquidity increased from $4.0bn (January 2 - March 17, 2020) to $5.7bn (March 18 - April 30, 2020) and further to $8.3bn (May 2020).
The median basic prime lending rate fell from 9.25% to 7.50% at the end of March 2020.
COVID RESPONSE - VARIOUS CENTRAL BANKS
|
Federal Reserve Bank
|
Bankof England
|
European Central Bank
|
|
|
Bank of Jamaica
|
People'sBank of China
|
Eastern Caribbean
|
Bank of Barbados
|
Reserve Bank of India
|
Central Bank
|
|
|
KEY
|
Interest rate cuts
|
Other liquidity support measures
|
Asset purchases
|
Moratorium directive
|
|
Reduced reserve requirements
|
Disbursements of funds to members
|
|