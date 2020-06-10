Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago : Visual Summary - Monetary Policy Report, May 2020

Make credit more accessible and cheaper.

Augment liquidity in support of the economy and the nancial system.

The Reserve Requirement Ratio for commercial banks was reduced from 17% to 14% on March 17, 2020.

The Repo rate was reduced from 5.00% to 3.50% on March 17, 2020.

Average daily excess liquidity increased from $4.0bn (January 2 - March 17, 2020) to $5.7bn (March 18 - April 30, 2020) and further to $8.3bn (May 2020).

The median basic prime lending rate fell from 9.25% to 7.50% at the end of March 2020.