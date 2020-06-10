Log in
Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago : Visual Summary - Monetary Policy Report, May 2020

06/10/2020 | 04:43pm EDT

HIGHLIGHTS

Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago Monetary Policy Report, May 2020

The emergence and spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has wreaked havoc globally, impacting the health, well-being and lives of millions.

The scal measures adopted by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago were complemented by strong monetary policy action by the Central Bank.

STAY HOME

STAY SAFE

1M

GLOBAL RESPONSE AND IMPACT

Disrupted

supply chains

Travel restrictions

Depressed

global demand

Stay-at-home orders

Increased

unemployment

Social distancing

Reduced

economic activity

Jolted nancial and

commodity markets

Regional Developments

Domestic Developments

Loss of economic activity,

Worsened scal accounts due to

especially within the tourism

fall in energy prices.

sector.

Compromised government

Constrained domestic

revenue given COVID-19

economic activity and increased

containment measures.

unemployment.

COVID RESPONSE - CENTRAL BANK OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

Objectives

Accommodative Policy

Impact

Response

Augment liquidity in support of the economy and the nancial system.

Make credit more accessible and cheaper.

The Repo rate was reduced from 5.00% to 3.50% on March 17, 2020.

The Reserve Requirement Ratio for commercial banks was reduced from 17% to 14% on March 17, 2020.

Average daily excess liquidity increased from $4.0bn (January 2 - March 17, 2020) to $5.7bn (March 18 - April 30, 2020) and further to $8.3bn (May 2020).

The median basic prime lending rate fell from 9.25% to 7.50% at the end of March 2020.

COVID RESPONSE - VARIOUS CENTRAL BANKS

Federal Reserve Bank

Bankof England

European Central Bank

Bank of Jamaica

People'sBank of China

Eastern Caribbean

Bank of Barbados

Reserve Bank of India

Central Bank

KEY

Interest rate cuts

Other liquidity support measures

Asset purchases

Moratorium directive

Reduced reserve requirements

Disbursements of funds to members

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 20:42:07 UTC
