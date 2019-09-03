|
Central Bank of Tunisia : Balance of payments
09/03/2019 | 10:52am EDT
DEVELOPMENT OF MAIN FLOWS AND BALANCE OF EXTERNAL PAYMENTS (RECEIPTS)
IN MTD
DEVELOPMENT OF MAIN FLOWS AND BALANCE OF EXTERNAL PAYMENTS (EXPENDITURES)
|
Indicators
|
Second Quarter 2018
|
third Quarter 2018
|
fourth Quarter 2018
|
Year 2018
|
First Quarter 2019
|
Second Quarter 2019
|
Indicators
|
20180630
|
20180930
|
20181130
|
20181201
|
20190331
|
20190630
|
|
A-Current receipts
|
14113.3
|
14449.6
|
15662.7
|
57767.1
|
15673.5
|
15643.5
|
- Merchandise exports (FOB)
|
10172.6
|
9127.1
|
11504.5
|
40986.2
|
11846.4
|
11057.8
|
-Services
|
2427.5
|
3462.5
|
2693.3
|
10637.8
|
2475.4
|
2953.0
|
Of which:Tourism
|
807.8
|
1703.6
|
1046.9
|
4141.2
|
787.8
|
1193.9
|
-Factor income
|
1245.6
|
1684.1
|
1300.5
|
5376.7
|
1199.7
|
1284.7
|
Of which:Labor income
|
1139.2
|
1605.4
|
1209.7
|
5035.1
|
1128.0
|
1186.9
|
-Current tranfers
|
267.6
|
175.9
|
164.4
|
766.4
|
152.0
|
348.0
|
B-Capital and financial
operations
|
3941.0
|
5108.6
|
6168.8
|
18004.1
|
5203.7
|
3562.4
|
-Capital transactions
|
13.6
|
14.0
|
331.2
|
383.3
|
83.6
|
19.5
|
-Direct investments
|
513.4
|
665.9
|
1050.9
|
2789.6
|
616.2
|
634.8
|
-Portfolio Investments
|
63.0
|
12.9
|
42.1
|
124.1
|
4.5
|
41.1
|
-Other investments
|
3351.0
|
4415.8
|
4744.6
|
14707.1
|
4499.4
|
2867.0
|
C-Adjustment Operations (net flows)
|
1528.1
|
1528.1
|
T O T A L
|
18054.3
|
19558.2
|
23359.6
|
77299.3
|
20877.2
|
19205.9
|
IN MTD
DEVELOPMENT OF MAIN FLOWS AND BALANCE OF EXTERNAL PAYMENTS (BALANCES)
|
Indicators
|
Second Quarter 2018
|
third Quarter 2018
|
fourth Quarter 2018
|
Year 2018
|
First Quarter 2019
|
Second Quarter 2019
|
Indicators
|
20180630
|
20180930
|
20181130
|
20181201
|
20190331
|
20190630
|
|
A-Current expenditures
|
16703.2
|
17365.6
|
18961.6
|
69489.3
|
18389.4
|
19124.5
|
- Import of goods (FOB)
|
13874.9
|
14312.3
|
15470.1
|
56733.3
|
14949.5
|
15937.5
|
-Services
|
1934.1
|
2170.3
|
2478.3
|
8740.6
|
2329.4
|
2286.8
|
-Factor income
|
884.0
|
875.3
|
1005.3
|
3983.5
|
1098.7
|
882.3
|
Of which:M.L.T debt interest
|
314.9
|
410.7
|
260.3
|
1537.3
|
606.2
|
308.6
|
-Current tranfers
|
10.2
|
7.7
|
7.9
|
31.9
|
11.8
|
17.9
|
B-Capital and financial
operations
|
1359.6
|
1366.4
|
2037.2
|
6157.0
|
1414.0
|
1981.7
|
-Capital transactions
|
6.8
|
5.8
|
19.8
|
43.5
|
9.6
|
6.2
|
-Direct investments
|
73.3
|
20.5
|
67.9
|
172.0
|
7.0
|
35.9
|
-portfolio investments
|
22.7
|
20.3
|
46.2
|
232.2
|
52.3
|
16.9
|
-Other investments
|
1256.8
|
1319.8
|
1903.3
|
5709.3
|
1345.1
|
1922.7
|
C-Adjustment Operations (net flows)
|
T O T A L
|
18062.8
|
18732.0
|
20998.8
|
75646.3
|
19803.4
|
21106.2
|
IN MTD
|
Indicators
|
Second Quarter 2018
|
third Quarter 2018
|
fourth Quarter 2018
|
Year 2018
|
First Quarter 2019
|
Second Quarter 2019
|
Indicators
|
20180630
|
20180930
|
20181130
|
20181201
|
20190331
|
20190630
|
|
A-Current operations
|
-2589.9
|
-2916.0
|
-3298.9
|
-11722.2
|
-2715.9
|
-3481.0
|
- Merchandise (FOB)
|
-3702.3
|
-5185.2
|
-3965.6
|
-15747.1
|
-3103.1
|
-4879.7
|
-Services
|
493.4
|
1292.2
|
215.0
|
1897.2
|
146.0
|
666.2
|
-Factor income
|
361.6
|
808.8
|
295.2
|
1393.2
|
101.0
|
402.4
|
-Current tranfers
|
257.4
|
168.2
|
156.5
|
734.5
|
140.2
|
330.1
|
B-Capital and financial
operations
|
2581.4
|
3742.2
|
4131.6
|
11847.1
|
3789.7
|
1580.7
|
-Capital transactions
|
6.8
|
8.2
|
311.4
|
339.8
|
74.0
|
13.3
|
-Direct investments
|
440.1
|
645.4
|
983.0
|
2617.6
|
609.2
|
598.9
|
-Portfolio investments
|
40.3
|
-7.4
|
-4.1
|
-108.1
|
-47.8
|
24.2
|
-Other investments
|
2094.2
|
3096.0
|
2841.3
|
8997.8
|
3154.3
|
944.3
|
C-Adjustment Operations (net flows)
|
0.0
|
1528.1
|
1528.1
|
G E N E R A L B A L A N C E
|
-8.5
|
826.2
|
2360.8
|
1653.0
|
1073.8
|
-1900.3
|
|
|