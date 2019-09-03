Log in
Central Bank of Tunisia : Balance of payments

09/03/2019 | 10:52am EDT
DEVELOPMENT OF MAIN FLOWS AND BALANCE OF EXTERNAL PAYMENTS (RECEIPTS)
IN MTD
Indicators Second Quarter 2018 third Quarter 2018 fourth Quarter 2018 Year 2018 First Quarter 2019 Second Quarter 2019
Indicators 20180630 20180930 20181130 20181201 20190331 20190630
A-Current receipts 14113.3 14449.6 15662.7 57767.1 15673.5 15643.5
- Merchandise exports (FOB) 10172.6 9127.1 11504.5 40986.2 11846.4 11057.8
-Services 2427.5 3462.5 2693.3 10637.8 2475.4 2953.0
Of which:Tourism 807.8 1703.6 1046.9 4141.2 787.8 1193.9
-Factor income 1245.6 1684.1 1300.5 5376.7 1199.7 1284.7
Of which:Labor income 1139.2 1605.4 1209.7 5035.1 1128.0 1186.9
-Current tranfers 267.6 175.9 164.4 766.4 152.0 348.0
B-Capital and financial
operations 		3941.0 5108.6 6168.8 18004.1 5203.7 3562.4
-Capital transactions 13.6 14.0 331.2 383.3 83.6 19.5
-Direct investments 513.4 665.9 1050.9 2789.6 616.2 634.8
-Portfolio Investments 63.0 12.9 42.1 124.1 4.5 41.1
-Other investments 3351.0 4415.8 4744.6 14707.1 4499.4 2867.0
C-Adjustment Operations (net flows) 1528.1 1528.1
T O T A L 18054.3 19558.2 23359.6 77299.3 20877.2 19205.9
DEVELOPMENT OF MAIN FLOWS AND BALANCE OF EXTERNAL PAYMENTS (EXPENDITURES)
IN MTD
Indicators Second Quarter 2018 third Quarter 2018 fourth Quarter 2018 Year 2018 First Quarter 2019 Second Quarter 2019
Indicators 20180630 20180930 20181130 20181201 20190331 20190630
A-Current expenditures 16703.2 17365.6 18961.6 69489.3 18389.4 19124.5
- Import of goods (FOB) 13874.9 14312.3 15470.1 56733.3 14949.5 15937.5
-Services 1934.1 2170.3 2478.3 8740.6 2329.4 2286.8
-Factor income 884.0 875.3 1005.3 3983.5 1098.7 882.3
Of which:M.L.T debt interest 314.9 410.7 260.3 1537.3 606.2 308.6
-Current tranfers 10.2 7.7 7.9 31.9 11.8 17.9
B-Capital and financial
operations 		1359.6 1366.4 2037.2 6157.0 1414.0 1981.7
-Capital transactions 6.8 5.8 19.8 43.5 9.6 6.2
-Direct investments 73.3 20.5 67.9 172.0 7.0 35.9
-portfolio investments 22.7 20.3 46.2 232.2 52.3 16.9
-Other investments 1256.8 1319.8 1903.3 5709.3 1345.1 1922.7
C-Adjustment Operations (net flows)
T O T A L 18062.8 18732.0 20998.8 75646.3 19803.4 21106.2
DEVELOPMENT OF MAIN FLOWS AND BALANCE OF EXTERNAL PAYMENTS (BALANCES)
IN MTD
Indicators Second Quarter 2018 third Quarter 2018 fourth Quarter 2018 Year 2018 First Quarter 2019 Second Quarter 2019
Indicators 20180630 20180930 20181130 20181201 20190331 20190630
A-Current operations -2589.9 -2916.0 -3298.9 -11722.2 -2715.9 -3481.0
- Merchandise (FOB) -3702.3 -5185.2 -3965.6 -15747.1 -3103.1 -4879.7
-Services 493.4 1292.2 215.0 1897.2 146.0 666.2
-Factor income 361.6 808.8 295.2 1393.2 101.0 402.4
-Current tranfers 257.4 168.2 156.5 734.5 140.2 330.1
B-Capital and financial
operations 		2581.4 3742.2 4131.6 11847.1 3789.7 1580.7
-Capital transactions 6.8 8.2 311.4 339.8 74.0 13.3
-Direct investments 440.1 645.4 983.0 2617.6 609.2 598.9
-Portfolio investments 40.3 -7.4 -4.1 -108.1 -47.8 24.2
-Other investments 2094.2 3096.0 2841.3 8997.8 3154.3 944.3
C-Adjustment Operations (net flows) 0.0 1528.1 1528.1
G E N E R A L B A L A N C E -8.5 826.2 2360.8 1653.0 1073.8 -1900.3


Central Bank of Tunisia published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 14:51:05 UTC
