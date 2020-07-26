Log in
Central Bank of Tunisia : Gross External Debt Position

07/26/2020 | 01:11pm EDT
Gross External Debt Position (in MDT)
Indicators Dec 2018 Mar 2019 Jun 2019 Sep 2019 Dec 2019 Mar 2020
Indicateurs Dec 2018 Mar 2019 Jun 2019 Sep 2019 Dec 2019 Mar 2020
I - General government 55112.4 55973.5 53814.1 53849.1 54247.5 55115.0
Short-term 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Money market instruments 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Loans 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Other debt liabilities 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Long-term 55112.4 55973.5 53814.1 53849.1 54247.5 55115.0
Bonds and notes 22509.9 22288.7 20922.3 21461.6 21201.6 21609.1
Borrowings 32602.5 33684.8 32891.8 32387.5 33045.9 33505.9
Other debt liabilities 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
II - Monetary Authorities 7314.9 7458.5 7995.6 9284.9 8824.1 8889.2
Short-term 636.9 1186.2 538.2 507.8 220.2 342.4
Money market instruments 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Loans 389.7 337.4 0.0 0.0 11.0 0.0
Currency and deposits 247.2 848.8 538.2 507.8 209.2 342.4
Other debt liabilities 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Long-term 6678.0 6272.3 7457.4 8777.1 8603.9 8546.8
Bonds and notes 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Loans 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
IMF and Arab Monetary Fund credits 4794.8 4384.7 5646.5 5423.3 5274.4 5162.8
Currency and deposits 749.2 751.0 719.1 2285.1 2271.3 2309.3
Other debt liabilities 1134.0 1136.6 1091.8 1068.7 1058.2 1074.7
III - Financial sector 16571.1 16528.3 16541.4 16186.8 16372.9 16372.0
Short-term 13145.2 13116.3 13378.5 13191.5 13119.6 13195.0
Money market instruments 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0
Loans 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Currency and deposits* 13144.2 13115.3 13377.5 13190.5 13118.6 13194.0
Other debt liabilities 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Long-term 3425.9 3412.0 3162.9 2995.3 3253.3 3177.0
Bonds and notes 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Loans 3425.9 3412.0 3162.9 2995.3 3253.3 3177.0
Currency and deposits 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Other debt liabilities 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
IV - Other Sectors 25982.3 22446.9 21209.6 21308.9 32518.7 29663.8
Short-term 10451.7 7225.4 6635.1 7369.5 18648.5 15851.7
Money market instruments 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Loans 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Currency and deposits 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Other debt liabilities 10451.7 7225.4 6635.1 7369.5 18648.5 15851.7
Long-term 15530.6 15221.5 14574.5 13939.4 13870.2 13812.1
Bonds and notes 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Loans 15530.6 15221.5 14574.5 13939.4 13870.2 13812.1
Currency and deposits 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Other debt liabilities 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
V - Direct investment 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Debt liabilities to affiliated entreprises 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Debt liabilities to direct investors 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Gross External Debt 104980.7 102407.2 99560.7 100629.7 111963.2 110040.0


* Groups together short and long term data of 'Fiduciary money and deposits' and 'Other debt liabilities' headings

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Tunisia published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2020 17:10:08 UTC
