Central Bank of Tunisia : Gross External Debt Position
07/26/2020 | 01:11pm EDT
Gross External Debt Position (in MDT)
Indicators
Dec 2018
Mar 2019
Jun 2019
Sep 2019
Dec 2019
Mar 2020
* Groups together short and long term data of 'Fiduciary money and deposits' and 'Other debt liabilities' headings
Indicateurs
Dec 2018
Mar 2019
Jun 2019
Sep 2019
Dec 2019
Mar 2020
I - General government
55112.4
55973.5
53814.1
53849.1
54247.5
55115.0
Short-term
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Money market instruments
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other debt liabilities
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Long-term
55112.4
55973.5
53814.1
53849.1
54247.5
55115.0
Bonds and notes
22509.9
22288.7
20922.3
21461.6
21201.6
21609.1
Borrowings
32602.5
33684.8
32891.8
32387.5
33045.9
33505.9
Other debt liabilities
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
II - Monetary Authorities
7314.9
7458.5
7995.6
9284.9
8824.1
8889.2
Short-term
636.9
1186.2
538.2
507.8
220.2
342.4
Money market instruments
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
389.7
337.4
0.0
0.0
11.0
0.0
Currency and deposits
247.2
848.8
538.2
507.8
209.2
342.4
Other debt liabilities
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Long-term
6678.0
6272.3
7457.4
8777.1
8603.9
8546.8
Bonds and notes
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
IMF and Arab Monetary Fund credits
4794.8
4384.7
5646.5
5423.3
5274.4
5162.8
Currency and deposits
749.2
751.0
719.1
2285.1
2271.3
2309.3
Other debt liabilities
1134.0
1136.6
1091.8
1068.7
1058.2
1074.7
III - Financial sector
16571.1
16528.3
16541.4
16186.8
16372.9
16372.0
Short-term
13145.2
13116.3
13378.5
13191.5
13119.6
13195.0
Money market instruments
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
Loans
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Currency and deposits*
13144.2
13115.3
13377.5
13190.5
13118.6
13194.0
Other debt liabilities
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Long-term
3425.9
3412.0
3162.9
2995.3
3253.3
3177.0
Bonds and notes
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
3425.9
3412.0
3162.9
2995.3
3253.3
3177.0
Currency and deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other debt liabilities
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
IV - Other Sectors
25982.3
22446.9
21209.6
21308.9
32518.7
29663.8
Short-term
10451.7
7225.4
6635.1
7369.5
18648.5
15851.7
Money market instruments
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Currency and deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other debt liabilities
10451.7
7225.4
6635.1
7369.5
18648.5
15851.7
Long-term
15530.6
15221.5
14574.5
13939.4
13870.2
13812.1
Bonds and notes
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
15530.6
15221.5
14574.5
13939.4
13870.2
13812.1
Currency and deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other debt liabilities
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
V - Direct investment
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Debt liabilities to affiliated entreprises
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Debt liabilities to direct investors
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Gross External Debt
104980.7
102407.2
99560.7
100629.7
111963.2
110040.0
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Tunisia published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2020 17:10:08 UTC
