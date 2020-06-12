|
Central Bank of Tunisia : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
06/12/2020 | 03:03pm EDT
VOLUME OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET CURRENCY / DINAR
JUNE 2020
in MDT
|
Dates
|
GLOBAL VOLUME
|
BETWEEN TUNISIAN
AUTHORISED INTERMEDIAIRIES
|
WITH BCT
|
Total
|
of which
|
Total
|
of which
|
Total
|
of which
|
USD
|
EUR
|
USD
|
EUR
|
USD
|
EUR
|
|
01/06/2020
|
20.7
|
17.5
|
3.2
|
15.0
|
11.8
|
3.2
|
5.7
|
5.7
|
0.0
|
02/06/2020
|
37.1
|
28.1
|
9.0
|
37.1
|
28.1
|
9.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
03/06/2020
|
81.6
|
56.9
|
24.7
|
81.6
|
56.9
|
24.7
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
04/06/2020
|
59.2
|
34.3
|
24.9
|
53.5
|
28.6
|
24.9
|
5.7
|
5.7
|
0.0
|
05/06/2020
|
44.9
|
0.0
|
44.9
|
38.5
|
0.0
|
38.5
|
6.4
|
0.0
|
6.4
|
08/06/2020
|
175.8
|
125.4
|
50.4
|
66.6
|
16.2
|
50.4
|
109.3
|
109.3
|
0.0
|
09/06/2020
|
121.7
|
39.5
|
82.2
|
57.6
|
39.5
|
18.1
|
64.2
|
0.0
|
64.2
|
10/06/2020
|
40.3
|
32.6
|
7.7
|
33.9
|
32.6
|
1.3
|
6.4
|
0.0
|
6.4
|
11/06/2020
|
101.7
|
55.3
|
46.4
|
95.2
|
55.3
|
39.9
|
6.4
|
0.0
|
6.4
|
|
Total
|
683.0
|
389.6
|
293.4
|
479.0
|
269.0
|
210.0
|
204.1
|
120.7
|
83.4
(*)Base 200% figures
STATISTICS RELATED TO FORWARD EXCHANGE MARKET
OCTOBER 2015
in MDT
|
Dates
|
Banks-Enterprises
|
Interbank market
|
TOTAL
|
|
01/10/2015
|
20.0
|
0.0
|
20.0
|
02/10/2015
|
35.7
|
35.0
|
70.7
|
05/10/2015
|
27.2
|
0.0
|
27.2
|
06/10/2015
|
15.3
|
25.5
|
40.8
|
07/10/2015
|
8.1
|
0.0
|
8.1
|
08/10/2015
|
19.4
|
0.0
|
19.4
|
09/10/2015
|
29.0
|
10.1
|
39.1
|
12/10/2015
|
27.9
|
0.0
|
27.9
|
13/10/2015
|
20.2
|
13.4
|
33.6
|
16/10/2015
|
58.8
|
0.0
|
58.8
|
19/10/2015
|
25.5
|
0.0
|
25.5
|
20/10/2015
|
33.5
|
0.0
|
33.5
|
21/10/2015
|
35.1
|
0.0
|
35.1
|
22/10/2015
|
30.0
|
0.0
|
30.0
|
23/10/2015
|
34.4
|
0.0
|
34.4
|
26/10/2015
|
6.7
|
0.0
|
6.7
|
27/10/2015
|
18.9
|
0.0
|
18.9
|
28/10/2015
|
27.5
|
0.0
|
27.5
|
29/10/2015
|
32.3
|
0.0
|
32.3
|
30/10/2015
|
26.3
|
26.4
|
52.7
|
|
Total
|
531.8
|
110.4
|
642.2
* Provisional data
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Tunisia published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 19:02:03 UTC
|
|