Central Bank of Tunisia : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar

09/04/2020 | 08:25pm EDT
VOLUME OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET CURRENCY / DINAR
SEPTEMBER 2020
in MDT
Dates GLOBAL VOLUME BETWEEN TUNISIAN
AUTHORISED INTERMEDIAIRIES 		WITH BCT
Total of which Total of which Total of which
USD EUR USD EUR USD EUR
01/09/2020 63.7 60.4 3.3 63.7 60.4 3.3 0.0 0.0 0.0
02/09/2020 61.5 53.4 6.2 61.5 53.4 6.2 0.0 0.0 0.0
03/09/2020 133.7 93.5 40.2 128.2 88.0 40.2 5.5 5.5 0.0
Total 258.9 207.3 49.7 253.4 201.8 49.7 5.5 5.5 0.0

(*)Base 200% figures


STATISTICS RELATED TO FORWARD EXCHANGE MARKET
OCTOBER 2015
in MDT
Dates Banks-Enterprises Interbank market TOTAL
01/10/2015 20.0 0.0 20.0
02/10/2015 35.7 35.0 70.7
05/10/2015 27.2 0.0 27.2
06/10/2015 15.3 25.5 40.8
07/10/2015 8.1 0.0 8.1
08/10/2015 19.4 0.0 19.4
09/10/2015 29.0 10.1 39.1
12/10/2015 27.9 0.0 27.9
13/10/2015 20.2 13.4 33.6
16/10/2015 58.8 0.0 58.8
19/10/2015 25.5 0.0 25.5
20/10/2015 33.5 0.0 33.5
21/10/2015 35.1 0.0 35.1
22/10/2015 30.0 0.0 30.0
23/10/2015 34.4 0.0 34.4
26/10/2015 6.7 0.0 6.7
27/10/2015 18.9 0.0 18.9
28/10/2015 27.5 0.0 27.5
29/10/2015 32.3 0.0 32.3
30/10/2015 26.3 26.4 52.7
Total 531.8 110.4 642.2

* Provisional data

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Tunisia published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2020 00:24:01 UTC
