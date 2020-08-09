Central Bank of United Arab Emirates : The Board of the CBUAE decides on additional measures within the Targeted Economic Support Scheme

The mandatory threshold will be temporarily relaxed by 10 percentage points for both ratios. For the NSFR ratio, banks will be allowed to go below the 100% threshold, but not lower than 90%.
For the ASRR ratio, banks will be allowed to go above the 100% threshold, but not higher than 110%. These measures will be effective until 31 December 2021.
The CBUAE has also clarified that for the purposes of calculating NSFR and ASRR, the CBUAE Zero Cost Funding Facility under the TESS programme should be treated as stable funding with a 50% weight, irrespective of its maturity. The weight determines the extent to which funding sources are considered as stable, in order to be eligible to fund long-term assets.
H.E. Abdulhamid M. Saeed, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said: "The relaxation of the two structural liquidity ratios aims to further facilitate the flow of funds from banks into the economy. This measure will support the implementation of the already adopted TESS measures worth AED 256 billion. The temporary relaxation of NSFR and ASRR will supplement the other measures CBUAE has taken under the TESS to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19pandemic on private corporates, small and
medium-sized enterprises and individuals."
ةيمازللإا دودحلا ريسيت ،ةتقؤم ةروصب ،متيسو حمسُيسو .ةيوئم طاقن 10 عقاوب نيتبسنلا نم لكل رداصم يفاص ةبسن" ـب قلعتي اميف كونبلل نود ام ىلإ ةبسنلا ضفخب "ةرقتسملا ليومتلا
.%90 نع لقت لاأ ىلع ،%100 ىلإ تايفلسلاو ضورقلا ةبسن" ـب قلعتي اميف امأ كونبلل حمسُيسف ،"ةرقتسملا لاوملأا رداصم لاأ ىلع %100 قوف ام ىلإ ةررقملا ةبسنلا عفرب ةيراس ريبادتلا هذه ودغتسو .%110 زواجتت
.2021 ربمسيد 31 ىتح لوعفملا
ضارغلأو هنأب يزكرملا فرصملا حضوأ امك ليومتلا رداصم يفاص" يتبسن باستحا رداصم ىلإ تايفلسلاو ضورقلا"و "ةرقتسملا ةلماعم متت نأ بجي ،"ةرقتسملا لاوملأا نم ةحونمملا ةيرفصلا ةفلكتلا تاذ تلايهستلا
معدلا ةطخ تحت يزكرملا فرصملا نزوب ارقتسم لايومت اهرابتعاب يداــصتقلاا
ددحيو .قاقحتسلاا ةدم نع رظنلا ضغب ،%50 ليومتلا رداصم رابتعا نكمي ىدم يأ ىلإ نزولا ةليوط لوصلأا ليومتل ةلهؤم نوكت يك ،ةرقتسم
.لجلأا
ظفاحم ،ديعس دمحم ديمحلادبع يلاعم حرصوّ :يزكرملا ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا تاراملإا فرصم
ىلإ ةيلكيهلا ةلويسلا يتبسن يف ريسيتلا فدهي" ىلإ كونبلا نم ةلويسلا نم ديزم خض ليهست كونبلا ثحّ ريبدتلا اذه نأش نم نأ امك ،داصتقلاا ةدــمتعملا يداصتقلاا مــعدلا ةــطخ قيبطت ىلع رايلم 256 ةيلامجلإا اهتميق غلبت يتلاو ،اقبسم تابلطتم يف تقؤملا ريسيتلا اذه ّدعيو .مهرد يتلا ىرخلأا ريبادتلل لامكمّ ةيلكيهلا ةلويسلا معدلا ةطخ نمض يزكرملا فرصملا اهذختا ىلع 19-ديفوك ءابو ريثأت فيفختل يداصتقلاا ةريغصلا تاسسؤملاو صاخلا عاطقلا تاكرش
".دارفلأاو ةطسوتملاو
-ىهتنا-