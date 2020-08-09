Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central Bank of United Arab Emirates : The Board of the CBUAE decides on additional measures within the Targeted Economic Support Scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/09/2020 | 03:14am EDT

CBUAE Classification: Public

The Board of the CBUAE

decides on additional measures within the Targeted Economic Support Scheme

Abu Dhabi (8 August 2020): The Board of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided on additional measures within the Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS) launched initially in March 2020 to further enhance the capacity of the banking sector to support the economy.

These measures consist into reviewing the existing thresholds of two prudential ratios: the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) and the Advances to Stable Resources Ratio (ASRR) by temporarily relaxing the requirements for the structural liquidity position of banks.

This step comes as an additional measure encouraging banks to strengthen the implementation of the TESS and support their impacted customers in overcoming the repercussions of COVID-19 pandemic. The changes affect the Net Stable Funding Ratio that is mandatory for the five largest UAE banks, and the Advances to Stable Resources Ratio, which is applicable to all other banks, including foreign branches.

The purpose of those ratios is to ensure that long-term assets are funded by stable resources of funding. The relaxation of NSFR and ASRR will provide banks with enhanced flexibility in managing their balance sheets.

Page 1 of 2

رقي يزكرملا فرصملا ةرادإ سلجم معدلا ةطخ نمض ةيفاضإ ريبادت ةهجوملا ةلماشلا يداصتقلاا

ةرادإ سلجم رقأ :)2020 سطسغأ 8( يبظوبأ يزـكرملا ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا تاراـــملإا فرــصم يداصتقلاا معدلا ةطخ نمض ةيفاضإ ريبادت سرام يف تقلطأو قبس يتلا ةهجوملا ةلماشلا ةنورمو ةردق زيزعت ىلإ فدهت يتلاو 2020

.داصتقلاا معدل يفرصملا عاطقلا

ةيلاحلا فوقسلا ةعجارم يف ريبادتلا هذه لثمتتو يفاص ةبسن" :ةيزارتحلاا بسنلا نم نينثلا ضورقلا ةبسن"و "ةرقتسملا ليومتلا رداصم نم "ةرقتسملا لاوملأا رداصم ىلإ تايفلسلاو ةيلكيهلا ةلويسلا عضول تقؤملا ريسيتلا للاخ

.كونبلا ىدل

كونبلا عيجشتل ةيفاضإ ةوطخك ريبدتلا اذه يتأيو يداصتقلاا معدلا ةطخل اهقيبطت زيزعت ىلع تايعادت ةهجاومل نيررضتملا ءلامعلا معدو ىلع تارييغتلا هذه رثؤتو .19-ديفوكءابو يتلاو ،" ةرقتسملا ليومتلا رداصم يفاص ةبسن" يف ىربكلا ةسمخلا كونبلل ةيمازلإ ربتعت ىلإ تايفلسلاو ضورقلا ةبسن" ىلعو ،تاراملإا ةفاك ىلع قبطنت يتلا "ةرقتسملا لاوملأا رداصم كونبلا عورف كلذ يف امب ،ىرخلأا كونبلا

.ةلودلا يف ةلماعلا ةيبنجلأا

لوصلأا نأ نم دكأتلا وه بسنلا هذه نم فدهلاو ليومت رداصم ةطساوب لومتّ دملأا ةليوط رداصم يفاص ةبسن" ريسيت نأ امك .ةرقتسم تايفلسلاو ضورقلا ةبسن"و "ةرقتسملا ليومتلا ةنورم ززعيس "ةرقتسملا لاوملأا رداصم ىلإ

.ةيمومعلا اهتاينازيم ةرادإ يف كونبلا

CBUAE Classification: Public

The mandatory threshold will be temporarily relaxed by 10 percentage points for both ratios. For the NSFR ratio, banks will be allowed to go below the 100% threshold, but not lower than 90%.

For the ASRR ratio, banks will be allowed to go above the 100% threshold, but not higher than 110%. These measures will be effective until 31 December 2021.

The CBUAE has also clarified that for the purposes of calculating NSFR and ASRR, the CBUAE Zero Cost Funding Facility under the TESS programme should be treated as stable funding with a 50% weight, irrespective of its maturity. The weight determines the extent to which funding sources are considered as stable, in order to be eligible to fund long-term assets.

H.E. Abdulhamid M. Saeed, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said: "The relaxation of the two structural liquidity ratios aims to further facilitate the flow of funds from banks into the economy. This measure will support the implementation of the already adopted TESS measures worth AED 256 billion. The temporary relaxation of NSFR and ASRR will supplement the other measures CBUAE has taken under the TESS to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19pandemic on private corporates, small and

medium-sized enterprises and individuals."

-Ends-

Page 2 of 2

ةيمازللإا دودحلا ريسيت ،ةتقؤم ةروصب ،متيسو حمسُيسو .ةيوئم طاقن 10 عقاوب نيتبسنلا نم لكل رداصم يفاص ةبسن" ـب قلعتي اميف كونبلل نود ام ىلإ ةبسنلا ضفخب "ةرقتسملا ليومتلا

.%90 نع لقت لاأ ىلع ،%100 ىلإ تايفلسلاو ضورقلا ةبسن" ـب قلعتي اميف امأ كونبلل حمسُيسف ،"ةرقتسملا لاوملأا رداصم لاأ ىلع %100 قوف ام ىلإ ةررقملا ةبسنلا عفرب ةيراس ريبادتلا هذه ودغتسو .%110 زواجتت

.2021 ربمسيد 31 ىتح لوعفملا

ضارغلأو هنأب يزكرملا فرصملا حضوأ امك ليومتلا رداصم يفاص" يتبسن باستحا رداصم ىلإ تايفلسلاو ضورقلا"و "ةرقتسملا ةلماعم متت نأ بجي ،"ةرقتسملا لاوملأا نم ةحونمملا ةيرفصلا ةفلكتلا تاذ تلايهستلا

معدلا ةطخ تحت يزكرملا فرصملا نزوب ارقتسم لايومت اهرابتعاب يداــصتقلاا

ددحيو .قاقحتسلاا ةدم نع رظنلا ضغب ،%50 ليومتلا رداصم رابتعا نكمي ىدم يأ ىلإ نزولا ةليوط لوصلأا ليومتل ةلهؤم نوكت يك ،ةرقتسم

.لجلأا

ظفاحم ،ديعس دمحم ديمحلادبع يلاعم حرصوّ :يزكرملا ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا تاراملإا فرصم

ىلإ ةيلكيهلا ةلويسلا يتبسن يف ريسيتلا فدهي" ىلإ كونبلا نم ةلويسلا نم ديزم خض ليهست كونبلا ثحّ ريبدتلا اذه نأش نم نأ امك ،داصتقلاا ةدــمتعملا يداصتقلاا مــعدلا ةــطخ قيبطت ىلع رايلم 256 ةيلامجلإا اهتميق غلبت يتلاو ،اقبسم تابلطتم يف تقؤملا ريسيتلا اذه ّدعيو .مهرد يتلا ىرخلأا ريبادتلل لامكمّ ةيلكيهلا ةلويسلا معدلا ةطخ نمض يزكرملا فرصملا اهذختا ىلع 19-ديفوك ءابو ريثأت فيفختل يداصتقلاا ةريغصلا تاسسؤملاو صاخلا عاطقلا تاكرش

".دارفلأاو ةطسوتملاو

-ىهتنا-

Disclaimer

Central Bank of United Arab Emirates published this content on 08 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2020 07:13:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38aFrance's Macron to host donor conference for blast-stricken Lebanon
RE
03:33aSaudi Aramco's profit plunges 73.4%, sees signs of oil market recovery
RE
03:17aIndia to halt 101 military imports in push for defence self-reliance - Rajnath Singh
RE
03:14aCENTRAL BANK OF UNITED ARAB EMIRATES : The Board of the CBUAE decides on additional measures within the Targeted Economic Support Scheme
PU
02:55aIndia to halt 101 military imports in push for defence self-reliance - minister
RE
02:35aMITSUI OSK LINES : Grounded cargo ship still has 2,500 tonnes of oil
RE
02:24aItaly's Econony Minister sees third-quarter GDP rebound not far off 15%
RE
02:19aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China-Europe freight trains up 68% in July
PU
01:57aMITSUI OSK LINES : We currently cannot estimate total cost of damage from grounded cargo ship
RE
01:45aJapan's Abe to avoid visit to war-linked shrine on 75th war anniversary-Jiji
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : Saudi Aramco's profit plunges 73.4%, sees signs of oil market recovery
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Twitter expressed interest in buying TikTok's U.S. operations - sources
3INTERTEK GROUP PLC : INTERTEK : Launches Protek in the Middle East and wins multiple contracts including Saudi..
4BP PLC : Oil giants' production cuts come to 1 million bpd as they post massive writedowns
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : being probed by UK privacy watchdog on accusations of spying on staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group