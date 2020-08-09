Central Bank of United Arab Emirates : The Board of the CBUAE decides on additional measures within the Targeted Economic Support Scheme

The Board of the CBUAE

decides on additional measures within the Targeted Economic Support Scheme

Abu Dhabi (8 August 2020): The Board of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided on additional measures within the Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS) launched initially in March 2020 to further enhance the capacity of the banking sector to support the economy.

These measures consist into reviewing the existing thresholds of two prudential ratios: the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) and the Advances to Stable Resources Ratio (ASRR) by temporarily relaxing the requirements for the structural liquidity position of banks.

This step comes as an additional measure encouraging banks to strengthen the implementation of the TESS and support their impacted customers in overcoming the repercussions of COVID-19 pandemic. The changes affect the Net Stable Funding Ratio that is mandatory for the five largest UAE banks, and the Advances to Stable Resources Ratio, which is applicable to all other banks, including foreign branches.

The purpose of those ratios is to ensure that long-term assets are funded by stable resources of funding. The relaxation of NSFR and ASRR will provide banks with enhanced flexibility in managing their balance sheets.

Page 1 of 2