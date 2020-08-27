Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Central Bank review highlights overall improvement in retail intermediaries' compliance with annual return reporting requirements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 06:08am EDT
Central Bank review highlights overall improvement in retail intermediaries' compliance with annual return reporting requirements
27 August 2020Press Release
  • Annual return submission levels have risen from 81% in 2013 to 98% in 2020.
  • Further improvement needed by some firms in relation to accuracy of data submitted, producing audited accounts, and voluntary revocation when no longer trading.
  • Follow-up supervisory engagement underway with firms where gaps have been identified.

The Central Bank of Ireland has published the findings of a Thematic Review of the Retail Intermediary Annual Return (RIAR).

The Review forms the latest part of a multi-year supervision programme undertaken by the Central Bank to regulate the compliance of firms with annual return reporting requirements. Since 2015, the programme has targeted non-compliant firms, leading to significant improvements in the submission levels of the RIAR. Submission levels have increased from 81% as at 31 December 2013 to 98% in 2020.

This latest Review examined the accuracy and quality of data submitted, and identified some material instances of incorrect reporting across categories including:

  • Financial position (net asset position);
  • Gross income/turnover;
  • Commission and fee income;
  • Professional indemnity insurance.

The Review concluded that, in the majority of cases, incorrect reporting was due to either a lack of understanding of reporting requirements or human error. The Central Bank has set out its expectations that firms will assess their procedures and controls to address specific issues identified and to mitigate against any further incorrect data reporting going forward.

The Review also identified a small number of investment intermediaries that were unaware of their obligation to produce annual audited accounts. The Central Bank is proactively engaging directly with those retail intermediaries that have failed to accurately report on this requirement, including where other issues of concern have been identified.

In addition, the Review found that some investment intermediaries were not actively trading and were retaining their authorisation for future use. Following engagement with the Review team, these firms' authorisations were put to use or voluntarily revoked.

The onus is on firms to be fully aware of and compliant with all requirements necessary to operate in the retail intermediary sector and, in particular, the timely submission of complete and accurate annual returns.

Gráinne McEvoy, Director of Consumer Protection said:

'This latest review is part of a multi-year programme of work to ensure that retail intermediaries continue to deliver on their responsibilities to act in the best interests of their customers.

'The Review highlights the positive steps the sector has taken with regard to annual return reporting, which is encouraging. The majority of firms in this sector are meeting reporting standards and the sector is on the right track - however there is more to do.

'Failure to meet reporting obligations for any reason is not acceptable. Further improvement is needed by firms to ensure the accuracy of data submitted. Where firms are not trading, they must seek voluntary revocation of their authorisation to help maintain the accuracy of Central Bank Registers. This is important, because consumers who use professional and compliant intermediaries should be able to rely on our registers for the most accurate and up-to-date information. It also means we can ensure our regulatory and supervisory resources are appropriately allocated.

'We will continue to engage directly with those firms who currently fall short and expect them to take all remedial actions necessary. This includes making use of the full extent of our supervisory powers where required, to ensure firms are both compliant and consumer-centric in their approach going forward'.

Notes

The Central Bank of Ireland is responsible for the conduct of business and prudential supervision of approximately 2,450 retail intermediaries.

A retail intermediary is a regulated firm that engages in intermediation activities relating to certain financial products and/or provides advice in relation to those products. Further information is available on the Central Bank's website.

In 2015, pursuant to its powers under Section 22 of the Supervision and Enforcement Act 2013, the Central Bank placed the requirement for retail intermediaries to submit an annual return on a statutory footing. Since that time, the programme has targeted non-compliant retail intermediaries and delivered a more compliant sector. As at 1 January 2020, annual return submission levels increased to 98% from a level of 81% as at 31 December 2013.

In 2016, the Central Bank conducted a targeted inspection of 325 non-compliant retail intermediary firms, resulting in 134 retail intermediaries seeking voluntary revocation of their authorisations and a further 171 meeting annual reporting obligations.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Ireland published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 10:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:23a32 bankruptcies in week 34
PU
06:23aCREDIT SUISSE AM FUND : CIK Second Quarter Earnings Release (PDF)
PU
06:23aCREDIT SUISSE AM FUND : CIK Announces Monthly Dividend (PDF)
PU
06:23aBank of Finland rules for counterparties and customers
PU
06:23aRENESOLA : Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
06:23aSCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO : Half year report jan-jun 2020
PU
06:23aINTERNATIONAL TRADE STATISTICS : trends in second quarter 2020
PU
06:22aMOXIAN, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:21aEXCLUSIVE : Indian state refiners halt oil imports from Chinese companies - sources
RE
06:20aAUDIOEYE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
2BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL) : BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL : BioInvent Interim Report January 1 – June ..
3AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Barclays
4CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
5HAYS PLC : HAYS : Recruiter Hays' net fees drop, says more jobs to go in first quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group